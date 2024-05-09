﻿
Biz / Economy

Brands seeking new ways to appeal to customers

﻿ Ding Yining
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Ding Yining Shen Mengdan
  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0
City's food and beverage companies to showcase their innovative ideas and products at the Shanghai Hall of the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands which opens on Friday.
﻿ Ding Yining
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Ding Yining Shen Mengdan
  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0

Local startups and time-honored brands are seeking new methods to allocate production factors with innovative economic growth models to cater to new consumption trends.

Over 30 Shanghai brands covering a wide range of products, services and cutting-edge innovations will be hosted at the Shanghai Hall of the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands which opens on Friday.

Shanghai is showing strong vibrancy in terms of product innovation while local and home brands are fully leveraging cultural elements to evolve with changing customer preferences.

Time-honored brands hope to usher in a new chapter through product upgrades, cross-industry partnership and a more colorful consumption scenario is taking shape.

Brands seeking new ways to appeal to customers
Ding Yining / SHINE

The Little White Bear character reflects Shanghai Yimin No.1 Food Co's latest venture to cater to young customers.

Shanghai Yimin No.1 Food Co, which makes Bright ice cream, one of the Bright Food Group's iconic brands, has ambitions beyond its signature ice brick and popsicles.

Zhang Nan, its general manager, said it's targeting more niche segments and various consumption scenarios with continuous product innovation.

She also expects the recognition of Shanghai's homegrown brands to be further elevated in overseas markets as it's seeking to extend its distribution network in southeast Asian markets to target supermarkets not only for overseas Chinese but local buyers as well.

One of its priorities in recent years is expanding its distribution network not only in the eastern China region but also nationwide.

Recent new offerings would include low sugar versions of popsicles and ice creams, new flavors and smaller packages more suitable for convenience stores and online shopping channels.

Brands seeking new ways to appeal to customers
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Qiao Coffee believe coffee and western-style pastries are not the only match, Chinese pastries could also go well with coffee.

Qiao Coffee, a subsidiary under the traditional Shanghai gourmet brand Qiaojiashan which dates back to 1909, has been a bold and innovative attempt.

Shen Yan, deputy manager of Qiaojiashan, believes that coffee and western-style pastries are not necessarily the only match, Chinese pastries could also go well with coffee.

In the small division store at 1314 Middle Huaihai Road there is a lounge area for customers to have a coffee break, and a glass counter where customers can watch pastries being made. The pastries sold in the store are all freshly made and limited in quantity.

"We have introduced new Chinese pastries such as a barbecued pork pasty and curry pasty to match with coffee, as well as a limited edition 'sweet dumpling latte,' which has been warmly embraced by young people," said Shen.

"Traditional brands should also tell new stories and we keep pace with the time without letting go of the traditional quality and skills while also offering new products," she added.

Brands seeking new ways to appeal to customers
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

In the store there is a lounge area and a glass counter where customers can watch pastries being made.

Shanghai-headquartered fashion and lifestyle service provider Suntchi Group believes in the untapped potential for local designs to go global.

The company launched its "Fashion Exchange" in 2017, an independent designers and intellectual property resources platform focusing on fashion, entertainment and fine arts.

It has been helping local brands' overseas expansion and cross-industry collaborations to ignite new consumption momentum.

Since then it has joined up with over 200 fashion designers and artists to allow a deeper understanding of the Chinese market, and recent tie-up programs include Canada Goose's collection with local designer Angel Chen which reflects a crossroad of tradition and modernity, and collaboration between sports brand Anta's kids apparel series with Hero Fountain Pen.

Suntchi Founder Fang Tao said it now had a better opportunity to rejuvenate time-honored brands amid the wider recognition and influence of Chinese fashion and aesthetic style around the globe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhang Nan
Huaihai Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     