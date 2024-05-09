Brands seeking new ways to appeal to customers

City's food and beverage companies to showcase their innovative ideas and products at the Shanghai Hall of the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands which opens on Friday.

Local startups and time-honored brands are seeking new methods to allocate production factors with innovative economic growth models to cater to new consumption trends.

Over 30 Shanghai brands covering a wide range of products, services and cutting-edge innovations will be hosted at the Shanghai Hall of the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands which opens on Friday.

Shanghai is showing strong vibrancy in terms of product innovation while local and home brands are fully leveraging cultural elements to evolve with changing customer preferences.

Time-honored brands hope to usher in a new chapter through product upgrades, cross-industry partnership and a more colorful consumption scenario is taking shape.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Shanghai Yimin No.1 Food Co, which makes Bright ice cream, one of the Bright Food Group's iconic brands, has ambitions beyond its signature ice brick and popsicles.

Zhang Nan, its general manager, said it's targeting more niche segments and various consumption scenarios with continuous product innovation.

She also expects the recognition of Shanghai's homegrown brands to be further elevated in overseas markets as it's seeking to extend its distribution network in southeast Asian markets to target supermarkets not only for overseas Chinese but local buyers as well.

One of its priorities in recent years is expanding its distribution network not only in the eastern China region but also nationwide.

Recent new offerings would include low sugar versions of popsicles and ice creams, new flavors and smaller packages more suitable for convenience stores and online shopping channels.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Qiao Coffee, a subsidiary under the traditional Shanghai gourmet brand Qiaojiashan which dates back to 1909, has been a bold and innovative attempt.



Shen Yan, deputy manager of Qiaojiashan, believes that coffee and western-style pastries are not necessarily the only match, Chinese pastries could also go well with coffee.

In the small division store at 1314 Middle Huaihai Road there is a lounge area for customers to have a coffee break, and a glass counter where customers can watch pastries being made. The pastries sold in the store are all freshly made and limited in quantity.

"We have introduced new Chinese pastries such as a barbecued pork pasty and curry pasty to match with coffee, as well as a limited edition 'sweet dumpling latte,' which has been warmly embraced by young people," said Shen.

"Traditional brands should also tell new stories and we keep pace with the time without letting go of the traditional quality and skills while also offering new products," she added.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Shanghai-headquartered fashion and lifestyle service provider Suntchi Group believes in the untapped potential for local designs to go global.

The company launched its "Fashion Exchange" in 2017, an independent designers and intellectual property resources platform focusing on fashion, entertainment and fine arts.

It has been helping local brands' overseas expansion and cross-industry collaborations to ignite new consumption momentum.

Since then it has joined up with over 200 fashion designers and artists to allow a deeper understanding of the Chinese market, and recent tie-up programs include Canada Goose's collection with local designer Angel Chen which reflects a crossroad of tradition and modernity, and collaboration between sports brand Anta's kids apparel series with Hero Fountain Pen.

Suntchi Founder Fang Tao said it now had a better opportunity to rejuvenate time-honored brands amid the wider recognition and influence of Chinese fashion and aesthetic style around the globe.

