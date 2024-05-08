Zhihu, China's Quora-like platform, signs deals with Putuo

Company says it is expanding its operations in the area after a detailed comparison of multiple areas, attracted by the district's dense software industry and talent services.

Ti Gong

Zhihu, China's leading Q&A Internet platform akin to Quora, signed a contract with Putuo District government on Wednesday to expand its operations in the area.

It was among 26 companies from sectors such as future medicine, fintech and new materials to sign agreements establishing operations in Putuo.

The event highlights a commitment to Putuo becoming a major hub for scientific innovation in Shanghai, focused on developing four major parks and transforming the district into a pilot zone for digital transformation, the district government said.

Zhihu will set up its business operations center, marketing center, and a part of its product development sector in Putuo, benefiting from the district's rich industrial ecosystem and comprehensive business services.

Since initiating the site selection for its Shanghai project in November 2023, Zhihu chose Putuo after a detailed comparison of multiple districts, attracted by its dense software industry and talent services, said Guo Jincheng, senior director of public affairs at Zhihu Group.

Desay SV Automotive, one of China's largest automotive electronics companies, also signed a contract to establish an office in the district.

The company was mainly attracted by Putuo's strategic focus on intelligent connected vehicles and the alignment with his company's smart technology strategies, said Zhang Gong, the company's vice general manager.

Putuo is positioning itself as Shanghai's scientific innovation hub with four major parks: the China-Israel Innovation Hub, Tsinghua University Shanghai's International Innovation Center, the Wuning Innovation Community, and Haina Town, a pilot zone for digital transformation.