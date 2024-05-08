﻿
Biz / Economy

Zhihu, China's Quora-like platform, signs deals with Putuo

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:25 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
Company says it is expanding its operations in the area after a detailed comparison of multiple areas, attracted by the district's dense software industry and talent services.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:25 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
Zhihu, China's Quora-like platform, signs deals with Putuo
Ti Gong

Companies sign agreements to establish operations in Putuo.

Zhihu, China's leading Q&A Internet platform akin to Quora, signed a contract with Putuo District government on Wednesday to expand its operations in the area.

It was among 26 companies from sectors such as future medicine, fintech and new materials to sign agreements establishing operations in Putuo.

The event highlights a commitment to Putuo becoming a major hub for scientific innovation in Shanghai, focused on developing four major parks and transforming the district into a pilot zone for digital transformation, the district government said.

Zhihu will set up its business operations center, marketing center, and a part of its product development sector in Putuo, benefiting from the district's rich industrial ecosystem and comprehensive business services.

Since initiating the site selection for its Shanghai project in November 2023, Zhihu chose Putuo after a detailed comparison of multiple districts, attracted by its dense software industry and talent services, said Guo Jincheng, senior director of public affairs at Zhihu Group.

Desay SV Automotive, one of China's largest automotive electronics companies, also signed a contract to establish an office in the district.

The company was mainly attracted by Putuo's strategic focus on intelligent connected vehicles and the alignment with his company's smart technology strategies, said Zhang Gong, the company's vice general manager.

Putuo is positioning itself as Shanghai's scientific innovation hub with four major parks: the China-Israel Innovation Hub, Tsinghua University Shanghai's International Innovation Center, the Wuning Innovation Community, and Haina Town, a pilot zone for digital transformation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     