﻿
Biz / Economy

China's logistics sector logs growth in April as demand continues to rally

Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2024-05-12       0
China's logistics sector reported robust growth in April, buoyed by demand rebound across the country, industry data showed.
Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2024-05-12       0

China's logistics sector reported robust growth in April, buoyed by demand rebound across the country, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 52.4 percent last month, up 0.9 percentage points from March, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

He Hui, chief economist of the federation, attributed the expansion to the rebounding demand, along with increased activity throughout the supply chain. He also highlighted the upward trajectory in sub-indices measuring business volume, new orders, equipment utilization rate and employment.

The sub-indices reflecting business expectations has stayed in the expansion zone for three consecutive months, indicating a further consolidation of the foundation for overall improvement in logistics industry, He added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     