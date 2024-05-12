China's logistics sector logs growth in April as demand continues to rally

China's logistics sector reported robust growth in April, buoyed by demand rebound across the country, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 52.4 percent last month, up 0.9 percentage points from March, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

He Hui, chief economist of the federation, attributed the expansion to the rebounding demand, along with increased activity throughout the supply chain. He also highlighted the upward trajectory in sub-indices measuring business volume, new orders, equipment utilization rate and employment.

The sub-indices reflecting business expectations has stayed in the expansion zone for three consecutive months, indicating a further consolidation of the foundation for overall improvement in logistics industry, He added.