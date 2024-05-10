﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai brands out in force at 8th China Brand Day

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
City companies showcasing new technology innovations, business formats and service models with Chinese brands' momentum having been significant in recent years in consumer goods.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:21 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0

Robots, flying taxis, and clean energy solutions are among the highlights showcased at the 8th China Brand Day event.

Over 30 Shanghai brands covering a wide range of products, services and cutting-edge innovations are also being hosted at the Shanghai Hall of the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands which opened on Friday.

Dozens of central government's state-owned enterprises, niche brands and time-honored brands are also present at the expo which is open to the public from Saturday to Tuesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

New technology innovations, new business formats and new service models are the key phrases for Shanghai brands during the expo.

Chinese brands' growth momentum has been significantly bolstered in recent years in the consumer goods sector, according to latest studies by Kantar Worldpanel.

In the past two years, local FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands have shown strong resilience and have gained market share against overseas players thanks to high-quality offerings and a swift response to market trends.

Stressing high-quality sustainable development will be a key priority for brand building efforts from local players in the coming years, it suggests.

Shanghai brands out in force at 8th China Brand Day

Over 30 Shanghai brands are being hosted at the Shanghai Hall of the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands.

Bailian Group's booth represents its latest exploration of cross-industry collaborations to combine the legacy of the city's retail scene as well as the latest trendy fashion elements.

The Bailian ZX shop is present at the expo for the first time to showcase popular model figures and cartoon works which represent its latest efforts to cater to cartoon, gaming and animation fans.

A special section for robots is also set up for the first time to promote collaboration between leading brands, research institutions, and component suppliers.

A Glorious Brand Market is being staged to feature dozens of local specialty food and beverage brands.

Shanghai brands out in force at 8th China Brand Day

Visitors can scan this QR code for free registration.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center

Address: No. 850, Bocheng Road 博成路850号

Ticket: free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     