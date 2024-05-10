Shanghai brands out in force at 8th China Brand Day

City companies showcasing new technology innovations, business formats and service models with Chinese brands' momentum having been significant in recent years in consumer goods.

Robots, flying taxis, and clean energy solutions are among the highlights showcased at the 8th China Brand Day event.

Over 30 Shanghai brands covering a wide range of products, services and cutting-edge innovations are also being hosted at the Shanghai Hall of the Exposition on China Indigenous Brands which opened on Friday.

Dozens of central government's state-owned enterprises, niche brands and time-honored brands are also present at the expo which is open to the public from Saturday to Tuesday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

New technology innovations, new business formats and new service models are the key phrases for Shanghai brands during the expo.



Chinese brands' growth momentum has been significantly bolstered in recent years in the consumer goods sector, according to latest studies by Kantar Worldpanel.

In the past two years, local FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands have shown strong resilience and have gained market share against overseas players thanks to high-quality offerings and a swift response to market trends.

Stressing high-quality sustainable development will be a key priority for brand building efforts from local players in the coming years, it suggests.

Bailian Group's booth represents its latest exploration of cross-industry collaborations to combine the legacy of the city's retail scene as well as the latest trendy fashion elements.

The Bailian ZX shop is present at the expo for the first time to showcase popular model figures and cartoon works which represent its latest efforts to cater to cartoon, gaming and animation fans.

A special section for robots is also set up for the first time to promote collaboration between leading brands, research institutions, and component suppliers.

A Glorious Brand Market is being staged to feature dozens of local specialty food and beverage brands.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center



Address: No. 850, Bocheng Road 博成路850号

Ticket: free