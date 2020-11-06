Biz / Event

Tencent seeking Nintendo Switch partners

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:01 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
Tencent Vice President Zhang Lijun says the company wants to showcase gaming operation and distribution capabilities to potential collaborators at the CIIE.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:01 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
Tencent seeking Nintendo Switch partners
Ding Yining / SHINE

Tencent says it is seeking potential partners as it shows the Nintendo Switch gaming console at the sports goods section at the China International Import Expo. 

The console has appealed to visitors with its Ring Fit Adventure game, which has exercise features.    Zhang Lijun, Tencent vice president and general manager of Tencent East China Headquarters, said it wants to showcase gaming operation and distribution capabilities to potential collaborators through the expo. 

Tencent has been promoting and selling Nintendo Switch on the Chinese mainland since late last year. 

"Games like 'Ring Fit Adventure' offer the combination of digital entertainment with fitness and have brought new gaming experience for game lovers, which is a major attraction for those who want to enjoy fun moments with family members," said Zhang.  

It also hopes to boost the gaming console market so that domestic developers can build new games based on Nintendo's Switch platform. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Nintendo
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     