M&G overseas design studio is the write stuff

Ding Yining
  14:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Ti Gong

Peleg Design's stand at the CIIE

Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc announced the setting up of an overseas design studio in collaboration with Israeli designer brand Peleg Design at the China International Import Expo.

The new design centre in Israel is also expected to bring more ideas from overseas designers to Chinese consumer brands.

Peleg Design is also presenting about 50 products at the expo such as kitchenware and pen holders. Some are already available through M&G's physical stores on the Chinese mainland.  

M&G's local distribution network and consumer insights allow overseas brands to better cater to Chinese demands, while its new Israeli design studio will also connect with other overseas independent designers, said M&G President Chen Huxiong. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
