Biz / Event

Skechers China flexes athleisure ambitions

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:41 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
For the sportswear company, the import expo is the perfect opportunity to test the local market ahead of future expansion.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:41 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
Skechers China flexes athleisure ambitions
HelloRF

Sportswear firm Skechers China said it's opening more large format retail stores in lower tier cities to target family shoppers and aims to become the country's top athleisure brand in five years.

"The CIIE is a perfect chance for us to present sportswear along with other big multinational companies and learn market trends," Willie Tan, CEO of Skechers China, South Korea and Southeast Asia, said in an interview with Shanghai Daily.

It plans eight more new super store openings in the rest of this year, to bring the total number of super stores to 108.

“We want product offerings to cover all age ranges and demands with moderate price and multi-function," he added.  

Skechers China sales surged 23.9 percent in the third quarter this year, as opposed to four percent decline on a global level. 

"Our marketing and promotional activities proved to be effective which contributed to our quick rebound after the pandemic lockdown was lifted," he said. 

It will also put into use a 1-billion-yuan (US$150 million) logistics facility in Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province early next year to better serve shoppers' delivery demand. 

"For stores in first and second tier cities we plan to fully leverage technology to present more categories including kids footwear, walking shoes and leisure apparels," he noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     