CIIE announces first batch of 160 exhibitors

Director of the expo bureau says all the companies taking part in the fourth China International Import Expo are Fortune Global 500 enterprises and leaders in their industries.

A list of the first 160 enterprises to participate in the fourth China International Import Expo was released on Wednesday.

They are all Fortune Global 500 enterprises and leading companies in their industries, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Huang Yixuan / SHINE

Also on Wednesday, the CIIE Enterprise Alliance talked over their ideas and plans in seizing the opportunities of “dual circulation” development, especially taking part in the domestic circulation processes.

On behalf CIIE exhibitors, Lan Zhenzhen, vice president of L’Oreal China and chairman-in-office of the alliance’s board of directors, called for further cooperation in trade and business in the Chinese market under the state's new development pattern.

The Bank of China pledged to further deepen its cooperation with alliance members, serving as a platform for communication, sharing and think tank services.

The bank, as a strategic partner of CIIE, will continue to support the expo with its financial services, said to Zhang Shouchuan, a spokesperson for its Shanghai Branch.

Ma Zheng, vice president of Cargill China, said the expo was the most important event they took part in in China, providing a platform for foreign companies to showcase their products and services, and also creating a window for businesses, governments, consumers and institutions to connect and communicate.

MSD, on behalf of the CIIE special committee of public health care, shared its expo experiences and achievements.

It said it will further increase investment in the Chinese market, more deeply participate in “dual circulation” to help boost reform and opening up.

The company is investing more in drug research and development in China, introducing the world’s advanced bio-health technologies and promoting the continuous development of strategic sci-tech and innovation in China, said Wang Xiaoye, vice president of MSD China.

Decathlon Group, meanwhile, said China is the only market outside France where it has developed a whole industry chain layout, and will further grasp the chance amid the new development pattern, especially domestic circulation.