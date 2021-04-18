Preparations for 4th CIIE making steady progress

A group of leading enterprises, authorities, foreign commerce chambers and organizations gathered on Sunday, 200 days out from the fourth China International Import Expo.

Preparations for the expo are making steady progress, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau.

During the Expo, more high-quality and new products, services and technologies will be presented to better meet the needs of industrial development and betterment of people’s lives.

As of Sunday, the signing area of the expo has exceeded 65 percent of the total planned area.

Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, said that this year's expo will keep on serving as a window to enhance the "dual circulation" economy, give full play to its functions as platforms for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation.

Enterprises are encouraged to avail themselves of the CIIE as well as many other supportive platforms, to broaden their contacts with more potential partners and introduce their up-to-date products and services into the Chinese market.

The bureau, together with other authorities and organizations, will help turn exhibits into commodities, and at the same time encourage exhibitors to turn into investors, to make full use of the resources and expand the spillover effect of the expo, Sun said.

Many leading enterprises in various industries on Sunday inked agreements to participate in the fourth CIIE or memorandums of long-term cooperation. These include Hitachi and BWT in the intelligent industry and information technology sector; consumer product companies Richemont and Tissot; food and agricultural products firms International Food Corporation A/S and En Trading; Pirelli and STMicroelectronics in the auto sector; Sanofi and Siemens Healthcare as exhibitors in the medical equipment and health care section; and CBRE Group and Bertelsmann in the trade in service area.

Meanwhile, overseas institutions including the German Overseas Chamber of Commerce, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Korean International Trade Association also signed to build cooperation with the CIIE bureau.