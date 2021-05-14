Biz / Event

Festival's feast of food from around the world

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival launched on Friday is focusing on the specialties and popular food and beverage of a number of countries and regions. 
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
Festivals feast of food from around the world
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival launched on Friday will last three days. 

The Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival kicked off on Friday with a series of activities both online and offline.

As part of the second session of the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival, the event focuses on the specialties and popular food and beverage of a number of countries and regions. 

Aside from the three-day event, over 2,000 global restaurants from across six continents are offering discounts until late June.

The promotion will cover commercial areas noted for large numbers of global restaurants, including Xintiandi, Lujiazui, Jing’an Temple, Nanjing Road W, Huaihai Road,  Shaanxi Road S and the Gubei area.

Xintiandi has recently attracted several catering brands to choose it as the site for their first stores in China. 

The event is to boost consumption in the city's catering industry and foster the upgrading of food and beverage consumption, according to the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

A report on the city's catering industry released on Friday said Shanghai’s "catering diversity" ranked first in the country all year round. 

Among the city’s restaurants, 16.9 percent serve global gourmet food, of which 47.7 percent are Western cuisine, while 33.89 percent are Japanese restaurants; 13.4 percent Korean eateries, and 4.7 percent from Southeast Asia specializing in Thai, Singaporean, Vietnamese, Indian and Nanyang Chinese cuisine.

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The Shanghai Global Gourmet Festival focuses on the specialties and popular food and beverage of a number of countries and regions.






  • Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     