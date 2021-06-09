Biz / Event

Financial forum tackles key global issues

The two-day Lujiazui Forum 2021 will kick off on Thursday with the theme "China's Financial Reform and Opening Up amid Great Changes of the World."
The two-day Lujiazui Forum 2021 will kick off on Thursday with the theme "China's Financial Reform and Opening Up amid Great Changes of the World."

Government officials, regulators, financial leaders, as well as renowned economists and scholars from around the world are attending this forum, which features seven plenary sessions and one "Night Chat" by the Huangpu River, to share their insights on the latest trends in the financial sector.

Discussions at the forum are focusing on hot issues in the economic and financial fields, such as leveraging the financial market to achieve carbon peaking and neutrality; economic cooperation and development in the context of the global pandemic response; the new ecology of China's capital market with the registration-based IPO system reform; the new role of the yuan and allocation of global resources in the context of "dual circulation" and the digital transformation of the economy and financial sector.

The forum was created as a high-level global platform in 2008 to foster international financial cooperation, and further China's financial reform and market opening.

It is a joint effort between the Shanghai government, People's Bank of China, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Named after the core financial area of Shanghai, the forum also symbolizes the city's vision of becoming a leading international financial center.

