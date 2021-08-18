Online roadshow to promote latest edition of CIIE

The 4th CIIE, which is to kick off in less than 80 days, is working on attracting more professional visitors, targeted buyers and potential partners in various industrial chains.

Another online road show for CIIE participants was staged on Wednesday, giving a brief overview of some major exhibitors in the consumer goods section.

The fourth China International Import Expo, which will kick off in less than 80 days, is now working on attracting more professional visitors, targeted buyers and potential partners in various industrial chains.

Such online roadshows had previously been held for the medical equipment and health-care products exhibition hall and the food and agricultural products sector.

Inditex, a Spanish multinational clothing company and the biggest fast fashion group in the world, will set up a booth covering 544 square meters in Hall 5.2.

The eight brands under the Inditex Group, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Oysho and Zara Home, are selling in 216 markets through online platforms or its over 6,000 stores in 96 markets.

This year will be the second time Inditex participates in the CIIE.

"We believe this platform will help us better and continuously analyze and understand major trends in the Chinese consumer market, and such new insights will continue to provide important references for the overseas markets," said Xie Lin, vice president of Inditex China.

The group will also seize this opportunity to share with its Chinese partners its integrated online and offline sustainable development pattern, in which technological innovation and investment are crucial, Xie said.

Decathlon, the largest sporting goods retailer in the world, will present a new brand image during the CIIE focusing on the "Sports +" full-scenario application.

Also, a series of innovative products in scientific sports and healthy life will make their global debut at the expo.

The company has seen great achievements as an exhibitor in the previous two sessions of the CIIE, said Wang Tingting, vice president of Decathlon China.

"More business relationships with new partners are growing rapidly around the world, and a number of our products premiered at the expo have successfully become blockbusters in the market," Wang said, hailing the "spillover effect" of the CIIE.

Pharsmart, an Italian pharmaceutical company selling cosmetic products, food supplements and medical devices; OSIM, a Singaporean company focusing on healthy lifestyle products; and Bobot, mainly selling cleaning products including robot vacuums, electric mops, and robot window cleaners, will all promote their latest products during the expo.