Dozens of new companies ink agreements to exhibit at import expo

The 5th CIIE in 2022 is attracting commitments from major companies and institutions from home and abroad.

More enterprises have signed up for the fifth session of the China International Import Expo to be held in 2022.

On Thursday, 49 days away from this year's expo, dozens of companies and overseas institutions signed agreements to participate in the 5th CIIE in 2022.

Among the enterprises and institutions are familiar names in the home appliances field, including Panasonic Corporations and BSH Hausgeräte; trade in services companies such as Orix Group, SGS and CBRE Group; enterprises in the consumer goods section such as Amore Pacific, Estée Lauder and Kao Corporation; and medical companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The 5th session of the expo has earned strong interest from overseas enterprises, the China International Import Expo Bureaus said.

It indicates that more companies and institutions from across the world are hoping to expand their business in the Chinese market via the CIIE platform, and to seize new opportunities in the country's rapid and high-quality development.

Among over 200 member companies of the CIIE Enterprise Alliance, more than 30 have taken the lead to ink agreements to participate in the 5th expo.