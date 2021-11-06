Medical hanging tower with gesture control at CIIE
14:39 UTC+8, 2021-11-06 0
Ambia, the latest model of a medical hanging tower which is developed by Dräger, a leader in medical and safety technology, is seen at the fourth China International Import Expo.
It has a Bluetooth-connected hand shank and gesture control functions.
