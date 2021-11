Anna Van Acker, senior vice president of MSD, and newly posted president of MSD in China, is eager to take part in her very first China International Import Expo.

"The highlight which everybody is very excited about in the anti-infective space is our new oral anti-viral which is called Molnupiravir. It's an anti-viral that will help fight against COVID-19."