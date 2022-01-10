Biz / Event

Downtown's Sinan Mansions awarded for success and innovation

Sinan Mansions, a complex in downtown Shanghai, was named the winner of the Award for Innovation in Social Governance at the 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation.
Shanghai Yongye Enterprise (Group) Co Ltd, owner and operator of Sinan Mansions, a garden-house complex in downtown Shanghai, was named the winner of the Award for Innovation in Social Governance at the 2021 Bund Forum on International Cooperation for its successful building of the "Culture of Sinan" brand.

Launched in 2013, "Culture of Sinan" has grown into a highly-acclaimed cultural brand in Shanghai, under which around 800 on-site activities featuring various themes are held every year at the 50,000-square-meter historic area.

The Sinan Book Club is the most renowned themed event under the "Culture of Sinan" brand. Unveiled in 2014, the book club has invited some 1,500 writers from both China and abroad, including five Nobel laureates, to have in-person interactions with local literature fans during approximately 400 events held over the past seven years.

