Bookings for import expo top 70 percent of exhibition space

Over 70 percent of exhibition space has been booked so far for the 5th China International Import Expo to be held in November .

Sun Chenghai, deputy director of China International Import Expo Bureau, said preparatory work for the fifth expo is progressing smoothly.

To date, the contracted exhibition area has exceeded 70 percent of the planned area, and over 240 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders have signed to participate in the expo this year.

Most of the world's top 10 enterprises in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles and some other industries are among the companies that have signed on as exhibitors.

Representatives of 15 special committees under CIIE's enterprise alliance, namely Nestle, Pfizer, Omron, Ford, Dun & Bradstreet, Estee Lauder, Nike, Cargill, Baker Hughes, ASML, Hyundai Mobis, BSH, BD, Roche and Tapestry, had in-depth communication on the work plan of the committees at a meeting on Wednesday.



It covered how to play a leading role in the industry, expand the spillover effect of the expo, and to better fit into the Chinese market.