Global exhibitors rush to reserve space at this year's import expo

The fifth China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai on November 5-10, with global exhibitors reserving 80 percent of the space in the main enterprise section.

As China International Import Expo is to mark its 100-day countdown on Wednesday, global exhibitors rush to reserve space.

The six-day expo will take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, as planned, and an increasing number of overseas enterprises have signed up to participate this year.

According to the CIIE organizer, over 80 percent of the planned area of ​​​​360,000 square meters for the enterprise exhibition – the main part of the expo – has been booked, while dozens of nations and regions have confirmed their participation in the national exhibition.



Among the exhibiting companies, 260 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders will be participating, including the world's top 10 pharmaceutical, medical equipment and automobile companies.



The enterprise exhibition will once again feature six major exhibition zones: food and agricultural products, automobiles, technical equipment, consumer goods, medical equipment and health care, and one for trade in services.



In addition to the special areas established in previous editions, such as those for biomedicine and low-carbon energy, and environmental technologies, the fifth expo will see the establishment of new special zones for sub-sectors such as the crop seed industry and artificial intelligence.



The "long-time friend" of the CIIE, the American shipping and supply chain management company United Parcel Service, or UPS, will be back for the fifth time, having participated in the previous editions as well.



According to Jiang Qian , president of UPS China, the CIIE has evolved into a key platform for China's promotion of globalization and free trade over the last four years, and has played an important role in the country's continued engagement with the rest of the world.



"The expo gives us an open and valuable platform to demonstrate our extensive global trade experience and innovative logistics solutions," Jiang said.



He emphasized that the expo has also strengthened the relationship between UPS and its Chinese customers.



"Our experience at the previous editions of CIIE has enabled us to learn from the visitors and clients about their changing needs in import and export as well as the challenges they face in the current business environment, allowing us to make targeted efforts to better serve our Chinese customers and enhance our competitiveness in the international market," Jiang added.



For the fourth straight year, Tapestry Inc, a leading multinational luxury fashion holding company, will also participate in the expo as an exhibitor.



Yann Bozec, president of Tapestry APAC, acknowledged the expo's role as an efficient and pragmatic international bridge and called on more friends in the fashion industry to participate in the CIIE and join hands to promote the sustainable development of the industry.



Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), an Indonesian pulp and paper company, will also be present at the expo for the fifth year, bringing a new line of biodegradable products.



"Despite widespread concern about the uncertainties of global economy, the CIIE stuck to its schedule every year, demonstrating China's firm commitment to achieving mutual benefits through further opening-up," said Zhai Jingli, vice president of APP China.



APP China has grown rapidly since its entry into China, largely due to the opportunities brought about by China's development, Zhai said.



She revealed that the organization had already planned to increase its investment in China prior to the pandemic outbreak. It remains unchanged. They are also planning to increase investment in the future, with confidence in China's social governance and economic regulation, as well as the company's future development in China.

