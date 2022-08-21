Here are the special areas to enjoy city's Night Festival

The Shanghai Night Festival will feature dozens of key events and activities covering shopping, food, art and culture, sports, leisure and entertainment.

6 Photos | View Slide Show › Night markets will light up the evenings.





















The Shanghai Night Festival will feature dozens of key events and activities covering shopping, food, art and culture, sports, leisure and entertainment.

The festival, running from August 20 to September 12, will light up the city streets to create a 24-hour vibrant city.

Notably, 10 featured areas along the waterfronts were highlighted for this year's festival, including the Bund, a waterfront on the west bank of Huangpu River which carries the history of old Shanghai; an area on the east bank covering Fudu, the shipyard-turned 1862 Theater and the Modern Art Museum Shanghai; and the North Bund riverfront area which integrates shipping, commerce and finance.

In these 10 areas, there are 30 special areas for people to enjoy the night life, such as the Bund Finance Center with a 150-meter-long pedestrian street market on Fengjing Road, the Shanghai One East Plaza holding a "Nightopia" campaign with merchants open till 5am, and the AI Plaza on the West Bund organizing a night-time carnival jointly with Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Enterprises and organizations in various sectors are also launching activities and promotions to boost online and offline consumption during the night time.

The city's books and periodicals distribution association, for example, is organizing 30 brick-and-mortar bookstores to hold nighttime activities, while the Shanghai Mountaineering Outdoor Sports Association joins hands with sports venues across the city to issue e-coupons.

Meanwhile, the retail chains under Bailian Group are to hold more than 40 promotional activities sending out huge numbers of coupons every week.

E-commerce company Meituan is releasing lists of most popular merchants and places on the mobile application Dianping, a Chinese lifestyle platform. And beer brand Heineken is cooperating with more than a thousand restaurants and 80 streets in the city to offer discounts.