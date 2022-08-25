Shopping Festival campaign highlights imported goods, different cultures

The Waigaoqiao International Trade Operation Center, as a major venue for the event, has set up special exhibition areas and booths for countries and regions.

A campaign promoting featured products as well as the culture of various countries and regions kicked off on Thursday as part of Shanghai's annual shopping festival.

Since its launch in early August, the city's two-month promotion focusing on imported goods has already seen the active participation of several platforms offering exhibition and trading services to support November's China International Import Exhibition.

Companies and platforms including Shanghai Waigaoqiao Group, the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center, and Takashimaya, are conducting 21 online and offline events themed on imported goods and distinctive cultures of various countries and regions through September.

The Waigaoqiao International Trade Operation Center, as a major venue for the event, has set up special exhibition areas and booths for countries and regions.

In the Middle East and Africa pavilion, for example, the booth for Syria, which was designed by the country's local designers, has been decorated with a featured dome, arches and a little fountain. Consumers can see handcrafted furniture, fine brasses, and essential oils and soaps.

Various activities will also take place in the center showing different cultures, such as a monthlong event promoting European products and a "Vodka night" in September.

Over 200 products displayed at the previous sessions of the CIIE have been turned into exhibits and goods for sale, said Ma Jun, general manager of the purchasing department of the direct sales center at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao International Trade Operation Center Co.

Companies and organizers are also seeking closer cooperation with different countries and regions, especially neighboring and friendly countries such as those along the Belt and Road to help bring their specialty goods and services into the Chinese market, Ma said.

The campaign from August to September will try to magnify the spillover effect of the CIIE, and enable Shanghai residents to experience different cultures without going out of the city, according to the organizers.