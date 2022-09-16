50-day CIIE countdown starts with companies signing on for 2023

Forty multinational firms and industry associations have pledged to join the sixth CIIE on the back of their positive results from past involvements.

An increasing number of foreign companies are seeing positive results from their involvement in previous editions of the China International Import Expo, with several dozen already pledged to come back next year.



A total of 40 multinational companies and industry associations signed contracts for the sixth CIIE on Friday, as preparation work continued smoothly for the upcoming November event.

"We welcome old friends and newcomers to join CIIE's big family and grab development opportunities in China," deputy director general of the CIIE Bureau, Liu Fuxue, said on Friday at the 50-day countdown to the 5th CIIE.

A latest zero carbon emission initiative was also unveiled as CIIE responded to the country's latest call for green economy. The organizing committee was joined by industry associations and exhibition partners to release the initiative.

It invites exhibitors, participants and visitors to track their personal carbon emission records through a smartphone mini program and collect a virtual certificate after the exhibition wraps up.

An integrated approach has been adopted to measure carbon emission levels covering the venue operation, as well as the construction and decoration processes in exhibition halls.

A wide range of companies ― from consumer products and industrial solutions, to health care and food ― are rushing to participate again in CIIE after seeing positive effects in previous years.

Gao Yong, Bayer China vice president of public affairs and sustainability, said it is launching a series of campaigns to raise awareness and will introduce best practice environment protection and sustainability at the event.

At the sixth CIIE next year, Bayer will showcase latest innovation in health care and agricultural sciences, as well as continue to leverage its global innovation capability to stay close to local demands.



GSK will bring to this year's exhibition the innovative long-acting HIV regimen Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine dually administered), signalling the treatment's China debut.



It marks the drug company's new move after the completion of the spin-off of its consumer health-care business earlier this year.

Ferrero Group, returning for the third time this year, said it has made successful product launches in previous years and also received positive feedback from Chinese consumers.

Its first biscuit product, Kinder Happy Hippo, was introduced at the 2019 CIIE, and its latest offering, Ferrero Rocher Origins, made an Asia debut in China earlier this month.

Ferrero Rocher Origins, a brand-new dark chocolate assortment, features three different cocoa beans from distinct origins as it finds dark chocolate demand is booming in the domestic market.

General manager of Ferrero China, Mauro De Felip, said it recognized the growing demand for more diverse flavors from consumers and will continue to bring new products to this year's event.



ABB is among one of the early-bird exhibitors to confirm its participation in next year's CIIE.

Under the theme of "Partner of Choice for Sustainable Development," ABB will this year bring its latest digital technologies and innovations with a focus on clean energy, smart manufacturing, smart city and smart transportation.

Honeywell will also focus on its solutions during the exhibition to help local customers drive sustainable development.

Rainer Kern, vice general manager and chief financial officer of Kaercher China, said it remains committed to the local market.

"The CIIE has raised our brand awareness and we still see great demand for automated cleaning services for municipal and real estate customers," he added.

The maker of cleaning equipment for home and industrial applications said its China sales jumped 35 percent in 2021. It pledged a 100-million-yuan (US$14.2 million) investment in a new Suzhou R&D facility.

