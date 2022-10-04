Healthcare and lifestyle brands debut new innovative products at this year CIIE

As the 5th China International Import Expo prepares to open its doors in 30 days, lifestyle brands from healthcare to hair products are set to debut new innovative products.

The expo's consumer products section will also feature many new and innovative hair products.



L'Oréal will present Colorsonic, a handheld device with a customizable design for precise coloring, which has already won an award at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show, and will make its Asian debut at the 5th CIIE.

The device's oscillating brush head can apply the dye evenly to the hair when being moved along a zigzag path, giving consumers a stable coloring effect at home and avoiding the hassle of rubbing the dye everywhere.

Hoyu Group, which will take part in the CIIE for the first time this year, will bring its famous hair coloring brands including Bigen and CIELO. This marks the first offline exhibition they've participated in, in China.

Kao Corporation, an "old friend" of the expo, attending for five consecutive years, will bring its Liese bubble hair dye products with new colors to this year's expo. This series of products will be available online simultaneously.

In the expo's medical equipment and healthcare section, Johnson & Johnson will have a double booth covering a total area of over 1,100 square meters, making it one of the largest exhibitions in Hall 7.2.

This year, the company will showcase nearly 200 innovative products from its three major businesses – medical technology, pharmaceuticals and consumer health.

Among the exhibits, approximately 40 will be making their world premieres or China premieres, bringing innovative global medical trends and cutting-edge solutions for a wide range of high-incidence conditions, including cardiovascular disease, high-incidence oncology, orthopedics, mental illness and cataracts.

Of note, its world premiere exhibits include a paliperidone palmitate injection product, which is the world's first and only drug to effectively treat schizophrenia patients with two injections a year.