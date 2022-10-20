﻿
Sotheby's brings a wider variety of collectibles and products to this years CIIE

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-20       0
Sotheby's joins this year's CIIE, with a new online purchasing platform, a wider variety of collectibles and products, and an exhibition booth five times larger than last year.
Sotheby's, the world's oldest auction house, will be participating in the China International Import Expo for the second time, with an exhibition booth five times larger than last year.

"Our participation in the expo this year is on a larger scale and with a wider range of products, showing our commitment to share new opportunities with the Chinese market in the future," said Qian Jin, China managing director of Sotheby's, expressing their determination to increase their presence in China and promote long-term development.

Sotheby's will present a collection of artwork and collectibles, ranging from Impressionist masterpieces to modern art masterpieces and pioneering works of contemporary art.

Among its exhibits are the works of artists Mark Rothko, Pierre Bonnard, Edvard Munch, Daniel Richter, Matthew Wong, Antony Gormley, and Ayako Rokkaku.

No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red), a painting by Latvian-American abstract expressionist artist Mark Rothko in 1951, will be among the exhibits brought by Sotheby's.

Its online Buy Now platform, will also make its Chinese debut at the expo this year, bringing 15 fine collectible handbags to meet the growing demand for handbag collectors in China.

The platform, first launched in 2020, houses various product categories, ranging from fine art to collectible sneakers, highly coveted exotic Hermes handbags, and rare wines and spirits. There is also jewelry, watches, writing instruments, classic cars, furniture and decorative items.

It will go live in Hong Kong and then to the Chinese mainland sometime between the end of this year and early next year.

With China leading the world in many areas like e-commerce and mobile payments, Sotheby's also sees the Chinese market as a hotbed for global innovation.

They've also revealed that during this year's expo, Sotheby's is to announce the setup of its Chinese mainland headquarters in Shanghai, which will take on more innovative development.

