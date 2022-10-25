First batch of CIIE exhibits enters venue in Qingpu

The first batch of exhibits for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo entered the venue in suburban Shanghai's Qingpu District on Monday.

The first batch of exhibits are from seven enterprises, including a high-end CT (Computed Tomography) scanner and a nuclear medicine specialized equipment brought by GE HealthCare, a GMC Hummer pure electric sport-utility vehicle from General Motors, and a fully automated sheet metal bending processing system from Amada Co, a large Japanese manufacturer of metal processing equipment and machinery.

Also among the exhibits are Loop Energy's S1200 series of next generation fuel cell products and Siemens Healthcare's Naeotom Alpha, a photon-counting CT scanner, both of which will make their Asian debuts at the expo, which will run from November 5 to 10.

All exhibits and vehicles have to be disinfected while relevant personnel have to take nucleic acid tests before entering the venue.

The entry of exhibits signalled that the expo was moving into the phase of building and decorating booths inside the venue, according to the CIIE Bureau.

Construction of the booths and arrangement of exhibits will be completed by November 2, according to Feng Jianhui, senior logistic manager of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.