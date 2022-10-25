CIIE intelligent industry and IT platform on trial run

The e-CIIE 2022 Intelligent Industry and Information Technology platform is having a trial run from October 24 and will come online during the 5th China International Import Expo.

The e-CIIE 2022 Intelligent Industry and Information Technology platform is having a trial run from Monday and will officially come online during the 5th China International Import Expo, which will be held from November 5 to 10.

The platform will have four major sections, namely, showroom, news release, live streaming and matchmaking, according to Li Jingjing who is in charge of the e-CIIE.

The e-CIIE this year will rely on but also serve the offline exhibition, Li said, which will break through the limitations of exhibition form and space, to put on online display the expo's high-quality content.

The online platform is also aimed at enhancing the matchmaking between exhibitors and buyers, pushing messages for both sides in a timely manner and improving the efficiency of negotiations.

It will also livestream offline activities and exhibitors' live events, as well as offer an online platform for people to take a peek at the forums, conferences and other supporting activities.

More than 300 exhibitors from the intelligent industry and the information technology sector will participate in the e-CIIE, including not only Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders but also excellent industry suppliers and startups.

During the platform's trial run, a special "Livestreaming Promotion Week" activity is being held from October 24 to 28, when there will be daily live events from 2:00pm to 2:30pm.