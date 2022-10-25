﻿
Biz / Event

CIIE intelligent industry and IT platform on trial run

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:23 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
The e-CIIE 2022 Intelligent Industry and Information Technology platform is having a trial run from October 24 and will come online during the 5th China International Import Expo.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:23 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0

The e-CIIE 2022 Intelligent Industry and Information Technology platform is having a trial run from Monday and will officially come online during the 5th China International Import Expo, which will be held from November 5 to 10.

The platform will have four major sections, namely, showroom, news release, live streaming and matchmaking, according to Li Jingjing who is in charge of the e-CIIE.

The e-CIIE this year will rely on but also serve the offline exhibition, Li said, which will break through the limitations of exhibition form and space, to put on online display the expo's high-quality content.

The online platform is also aimed at enhancing the matchmaking between exhibitors and buyers, pushing messages for both sides in a timely manner and improving the efficiency of negotiations.

It will also livestream offline activities and exhibitors' live events, as well as offer an online platform for people to take a peek at the forums, conferences and other supporting activities.

More than 300 exhibitors from the intelligent industry and the information technology sector will participate in the e-CIIE, including not only Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders but also excellent industry suppliers and startups.

During the platform's trial run, a special "Livestreaming Promotion Week" activity is being held from October 24 to 28, when there will be daily live events from 2:00pm to 2:30pm.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     