Art and Antiques prepare for display at CIIE

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:48 UTC+8, 2022-10-27       0
With the 5th CIIE on the way, a number of international masterpieces have cleared customs. Among them are works by Kusama Yayoi and Pierre Bonnard.
A number of artistic masterpieces passed inspection at Shanghai Customs on Wednesday, ready to be exhibited at the 5th China International Import Expo, which will run from November 5 to 10.

Among the 5th CIIE's antique exhibits are art pieces by renowned artists around the world, including Wu Guanzhong, Qi Baishi, Zhang Daqian, Pierre Bonnard and Edvard Munch.

Also to be put on display at the expo are works by modern artists such as Marks Rothko, KAWS, Marc Chagall, Kusama Yayoi and Nara Yoshitomo.

At the 4th CIIE, the debut of the specific display area of artworks and antiquities drew a lot of attention in the Trade and Services section.

The area, during the six-day expo last year, saw nine institutions successfully selling 41 pieces worth 760 million yuan (US$105 million) in total.

This year, 12 institutions from five countries and regions will take part in the area with an overall exhibition space of nearly 2,500 square meters, showcasing 102 objects with a combined value of 1.26 billion yuan. Among them are 43 antiques worth 316 million yuan in total.

The city introduced new regulations to further facilitate the process of bonded exhibition and trade of artworks, cultural relics and other collectibles, which came into effect on October 1.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
