CIIE to shine light on local consumer brands

The Shanghai pavilion at the 5th CIIE will gather 56 local well-known brands, including time-honored "Laozihao" brands, designer labels, and fashionable new trademarks.

Shanghai will showcase the history and innovation of local consumer brands at the 5th China International Import Expo, which will kick off on Saturday.

The expo, as a national platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, will set up a special area to showcase the comprehensive image of provinces and cities in China, which was first established at the third CIIE.

The Shanghai pavilion will be located at the central square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in suburban Qingpu District, gathering 56 local well-known brands, including time-honored "Laozihao" brands, designer labels, and fashionable new trademarks.

The pavilion will present 133 new products of the year, as well as 14 new products that will make their debut at the expo.

Three major sections have been set up in the pavilion, showing the iconic products of Laozihao brands and new consumer brands, as well as an experience zone, respectively.

The area for Laozihao brings together 19 local well-established brands, which will put on display 38 new products with crossover innovation as well as four products to be unveiled for the first time.

The fashionable brand area gathers 14 popular new brands in the city which will debut six products, while in the experience zone visitors can find 23 local food brands with four new product releases.

The construction of the whole pavilion adopts renewable and recycled exhibition shelves, adhering to the concept of green consumption and sustainable development.

Also of note, the Shanghai pavilion this year will continue to combine online and offline exhibition.

Relying on the "cloud exhibition platform", the Shanghai pavilion has built a digital "cloud pavilion", through which visitors can find detailed information about brands and exhibits, as well as take part in activities such as brand promotion, online communication and transaction, and live events.