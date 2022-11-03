﻿
Brazil to join CIIE again to promote products and services

SHINE
  18:08 UTC+8, 2022-11-03
China International Import Expo has been one of the main events in China for the promotion of Brazilian products and services.
SHINE
  18:08 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
Brazil to join CIIE again to promote products and services

Brazil will be attending the 5th China International Import Expo, which opens on November 4. The South American country has participated in all the previous four editions. CIIE has been one of the main events in China for the promotion of Brazilian products and services.

Innovation incubation special section

For the first time, Brazil will have a "High-tech Area." It will include a total of 19 exhibitors: three Brazilian companies with investments in China (Marcopolo, Suzano and Weg) and 16 startups, whose portfolio includes agritech, energytech and fintech, among others. They will demonstrate their work in promoting science, technology and innovation.

Organizers: Consulate General of Brazil in Shanghai, ApexBrasil – Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and Venture Cup.

Location: North Hall – NH

Launch ceremony: November 5, 2pm

High-tech company roadshow (Brazilian companies)

Location: H7.1-C6

November 6, 1:40pm-2pm

Note: on November 5, from 1pm to 1:30pm, a press conference on the HiTech participation will take place at A0 Office – Press Conference Hall C.

Brazil to join CIIE again to promote products and services

Food and agriculture products

Brazil will have a 300-square-meter pavilion with 14 exhibitors. They will showcase some of the best Brazilian products, such as animal protein (beef, pork and poultry), coffee, fruit juices, wines and spirits, organic and healthy food, honey and propolis.

Organizer: ApexBrasil

Location: 1.1 A4-03

Launch ceremony: November 6, 10am

ApexBrasil & Alibaba.com: ribbon-cutting of the Brazilian Pavilion in Alibaba.com

November 6, 10:30am

Brazil to join CIIE again to promote products and services

Virtual pavilion

Besides two national pavilions, some Brazilian companies will also have their own booths. Among them are two of the main meat producers (JBS and Minerva) and Vale, one of the world's largest mining companies.

Finally, visitors can find out more about Brazil on the CIIE website or app (virtual pavilion). In the CIIE Expo Online National Exhibition, it is possible to check more detailed information and photos about the Brazilian presence at the expo.

For press contact:

1) Before CIIE

黄岳锋

E-mail: juan.huang@itamaraty.gov.br

2) During CIIE

潘晓斌

E-mail: carlos.pan@apexbrasil.com.br

List of Brazilian companies in the national pavilions

Brazil to join CIIE again to promote products and services

Brazil Food and Beverage Pavilion (1.1 A4-03)

Brazil to join CIIE again to promote products and services
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Alibaba
﻿
