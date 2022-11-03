﻿
Biz / Event

Hunan prefecture expects to attract investment for key projects amid CIIE time

SHINE
  22:48 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
Xiangxi prefecture in Hunan Province is hoping to leverage the advantages of the Yangtze River Delta region that is home to a slew of powerful businesses from both home and abroad.
SHINE
  22:48 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
Hunan prefecture expects to attract investment for key projects amid CIIE time

Hunan Province's Xiangxi prefecture unveiled 66 key projects, collectively valued at more than 66.4 billion yuan (US$9.08 billion), in Shanghai on Thursday.

Xiangxi prefecture in central China's Hunan Province is extending an open and eager welcome for investment, hoping to leverage the advantages of the Yangtze River Delta region that is home to a cluster of powerful businesses from both home and abroad.

As an important link in China's Belt and Road Initiative, Xiangxi, located in the northwestern part of Hunan and covering an area of 155,000 square meters, unveiled 66 key projects, collectively valued at more than 66.4 billion yuan (US$9.08 billion), in Shanghai on Thursday, ahead of the opening of the 5th China International Import Expo, which kicks off Saturday.

"It is a good timing for us to present our quality projects," said Long Xiaohua, mayor of the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, at a contract signing ceremony on Thursday.

Altogether 22 deals worth 14.7 billion yuan, in sectors ranging from new energy, mining, culture and tourism, to new materials, logistics, agriculture and information technology, were signed during the ceremony.

"We are building up a good reputation as we continue to improve our business environment with earnest policies and services," Long pointed out.

Xiangxi had an accumulated investment of 64.5 billion yuan in the past year, with US$14.1 million from overseas investors. In the first three quarters, businesses from the Yangtze River Delta region spent 26.6 billion yuan in Xiangxi, turning it into a popular choice for industrial transfer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     