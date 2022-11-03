Hunan prefecture expects to attract investment for key projects amid CIIE time

Xiangxi prefecture in Hunan Province is hoping to leverage the advantages of the Yangtze River Delta region that is home to a slew of powerful businesses from both home and abroad.

Xiangxi prefecture in central China's Hunan Province is extending an open and eager welcome for investment, hoping to leverage the advantages of the Yangtze River Delta region that is home to a cluster of powerful businesses from both home and abroad.

As an important link in China's Belt and Road Initiative, Xiangxi, located in the northwestern part of Hunan and covering an area of 155,000 square meters, unveiled 66 key projects, collectively valued at more than 66.4 billion yuan (US$9.08 billion), in Shanghai on Thursday, ahead of the opening of the 5th China International Import Expo, which kicks off Saturday.

"It is a good timing for us to present our quality projects," said Long Xiaohua, mayor of the Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, at a contract signing ceremony on Thursday.

Altogether 22 deals worth 14.7 billion yuan, in sectors ranging from new energy, mining, culture and tourism, to new materials, logistics, agriculture and information technology, were signed during the ceremony.

"We are building up a good reputation as we continue to improve our business environment with earnest policies and services," Long pointed out.

Xiangxi had an accumulated investment of 64.5 billion yuan in the past year, with US$14.1 million from overseas investors. In the first three quarters, businesses from the Yangtze River Delta region spent 26.6 billion yuan in Xiangxi, turning it into a popular choice for industrial transfer.