CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | LEGO: Celebrate the force of play with everyone at CIIE

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!



I am honoured that the LEGO Group will be a participant and contributor in this impactful event for the fifth consecutive year.



In the past five years, the CIIE has been playing a very important role in demonstrating China's determination to further opening-up and bridging global companies with local partners and stakeholders.

We are grateful for the support from Chinese consumers as we have continued to increase investments in bringing the LEGO play experience to more Chinese children and families in the past decade.

This year is also very special to us as it marks our 90th anniversary. It is hard to imagine that the LEGO Group started out in a carpenter's small workshop not far from where I'm standing here in Billund and continues to be as relevant today as it was in 1932 – now a global brand loved by children and families around the world.

Throughout those 90 years, our purpose has remained the same – to inspire and develop children to learn through play, because we believe play, as well as being great fun, has the power to shape children's lives.

Therefore, at this year's CIIE, we want to celebrate the force of play with everyone there. We will build a LEGO Playground at our booth, with creative and playful LEGO brand experiences. We will also reveal novelties and demonstrate progress in our sustainability journey – a key priority for us.

So stay tuned, as we will unfold our stories for the fifth CIIE in the days to come. I sincerely invite you to visit our booth and explore the force of learning through play!