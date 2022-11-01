﻿
CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Roche: CIIE turns plenty of 'exhibits' accessible for Chinese market

Christoph Franz
  10:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0
CIIE is an open platform to forge many partnerships, said Christoph Franz, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Roche Group.
Editor's notes:

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!

Christoph Franz, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Roche Group

CIIE is an important window for China to actively open its market to the world, supporting massive cooperation opportunities and fostering global economic recovery.

It's a great honor for Roche to attend the CIIE for five consecutive years. In the past four years, Roche has benefited from the strong spillover effect of the CIIE. The expo has provided an excellent platform for showcasing many of our cutting-edge solutions and innovative products.

We've presented more than 30 innovative drugs and indications at the CIIEs. Nearly half of them have been launched in China to benefit thousands of Chinese patients. We've also leveraged the CIIE as an open platform to forge many partnerships with our health-care ecosystem partners.

In 2022, we want highlight a full portfolio of launched and market-ready products. And we hope to turn plenty of our "exhibits" to accessible medical solutions for Chinese patients.

Rooted in China for more than 90 years, we are fully confident about the Chinese market and have a strong commitment. We've taken the lead in building and upgrading a complete pharma value chain in China.

Of the past five years, Roche has invested about 5.4 billion yuan (US$743 million) in China. And our commitment will remain in the future. I wish the 5th CIIE a great success!

