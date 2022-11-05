Multinational companies respond positively to Xi's CIIE address

Chief executives and presidents of multinational corporations are praising President Xi Jinping's vision of a more open China delivered at the opening of the 5th CIIE.

Fabrice Megarbane, president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and CEO of L'Oréal China

Ti Gong

What impressed me the most In President Xi Jinping's speech, is we heard so many "opening ups".

He said opening up is the motivation for the development of human society, and is a driver for economics, especially under the challenging environment of the global economy. China is determined to further promote globalization and share the opportunities of its huge market with the world!

For L'Oréal, over the years, we have experienced the continuous opening-up of the Chinese market.

At a time of uncertainty, this will for sure inject confidence in China. The CIIE is a symbol of opening-up and a perfect platform for collaboration. I have been witnessing more and more exhibitors, from more and more countries, in more and more domains. There are no other events in the world which are able to bring so many industries, so many country representatives to have this dialogue that allows us really to share opportunities, advocate behind the values that are important for us, and promote an open world economy.

With the broad platform of the CIIE, L'Oréal is willing to continuously grow with China, offer more and better new brands, products, technologies, and solutions, and to co-create beauty with all our partners around the world.

Anna Van Acker, president of MSD China

Ti Gong

President Xin Jinping's mention of 'open to promote collaboration, open to aspire innovation and creativity, and open to achieve inclusive wellbeing' during his inauguration speech at the 5th CIIE solidifies MSD's determination and confidence to work with China to create better health for all.

MSD shares China's vision for health and has come a long way together with the nation over the past 30 years. Standing at this 30-year milestone, MSD will use its strength and determination to draw on global development opportunities and China's favorable policies to support public health and the domestic medical industry as we strive to become a trusted and leading partner in China's healthcare ecosystem.

Kentaro Fujiwara, CEO of Shiseido China

Ti Gong

During the opening ceremony, President Xi Jinping's speech showed us the confidence and responsibility of a more open China and demonstrated the honest efforts that China is making to open up.

The development of the global economy requires the combined efforts of a wide variety of stakeholders, and only by working together for mutual gain can this be achieved. As the first international beauty group to enter the Chinese market, Shiseido has witnessed the rapid development of the country's market economy for more than four decades.

The CIIE is undoubtedly the best exhibition platform for us to showcase our company strategy, global technology, and achievements in innovation, providing a broad communication platform and powerful influence that extends far beyond the expo itself. As we continue to share in the fruits of China's opening-up, we will also contribute to the construction of the high-quality, dual circulation economic model, and support Shanghai in its ambition to become an international consumption center.

Will Song, Global Senior Vice President, China Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Ti Gong

In his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 5th CIIE, President Xi Jinping stressed the significance of openness in driving growth, collaboration, innovation and global prosperity. We are deeply inspired by the remarks and are encouraged by China's resolution and actions to promote high-level opening-up and to work together with the international community to create a better future for mankind.

The CIIE has now become an important platform as China creates new opportunities for the world with its own development. As a "resident guest" of the CIIE, Johnson & Johnson has had a rewarding experience each year as we showcased our cutting-edge technologies and subsequently introduced innovative products to the Chinese market.

We believe that China's high-quality development in the new era will inject new impetus into the world. A more open China market will not only bring exciting opportunities for foreign companies, including Johnson & Johnson, but also make it much easier for Chinese people in their pursuit of a better life.

William Yu, president of Honeywell China

Ti Gong

Honeywell was one of the first global companies to join the first CIIE, and it is the fifth consecutive year that we are participating in the event. The CIIE has become a one-stop platform for Honeywell to showcase its new technologies and solutions, debut its flagship innovations, expand its investment in China, and strengthen its partnerships. In the past four CIIEs, Honeywell has displayed nearly 100 innovative technologies, products, and ready-now solutions. The expo, over the years, has witnessed our long-term association with Chinese partners.

The CIIE has become an international platform that shares China's opportunities and brings together the power of global cooperation. As a long-term practitioner and enabler of sustainable development, Honeywell looks forward to showcasing our technological expertise and innovative solutions in the field of sustainable development, and building a cooperative ecosystem with more Chinese partners to shape a high-quality and sustainable future.

Rajat Agarwal, president of Henkel China

Ti Gong

We are encouraged by President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the 5th CIIE, in which he reaffirmed China's commitment to following a win-win strategy of opening up. The ambition sets the development direction that will deliver broad and ongoing opportunities for multinational companies like Henkel, which has long been committed to the Chinese market.

The speech highlighted China's devotion to fostering global cooperation and promoting all parties to share opportunities in China. We believe that Henkel will gain greater development opportunities and play a profound role through our impactful and sustainable innovations in the market.

China is Henkel's third-largest market. In the past 50 years, Henkel has grown alongside China, making continuous investments that have supported the development of local industry and workforce. We look forward to bringing more of our global innovation achievements across industrial and consumer applications to the local market through platforms like the CIIE.

Cecilia Qi, vice president and general manager of GSK China

Ti Gong

As President Xi Jinping emphasized, China will accelerate opening-up to address challenges in growth, foster collaboration under joint efforts, bolster innovation with consolidated resources and share benefits created by all. These messages clearly demonstrate that China will further expand opening-up, convincing us with its high-quality economic development, and reinforcing our confidence to continuously invest in China and to share development opportunities in this vast market.

In the last five years, GSK has been both a witness and a beneficiary of the CIIE's spillover effect. Thanks to the CIIE, many of our innovative products have gained faster approval, launch and market entry in China.

Jérôme Vanachter, president of Lesaffre China

Ti Gong

President Xi Jinping's speech was inspiring. He reminded us that the world economy has encountered unpredictable changes in a century and needs momentum for recovery. However, China has always adhered to the basic national policy of opening up, adhered to the correct direction of economic globalization, and will work hard to cooperate with the world to make the Chinese market a great opportunity for its partners.

The CIIE is definitely an unique international platform for trade and innovation. As a multinational company, Lesaffre is ready for these opportunities and we are fully confident of increasing our presence and investments in China.

Xiao Song, global executive vice president of Siemens, and chairman, president and CEO of Siemens China

Ti Gong

President Xi Jinping's speech delivered China's commitment to sharing, co-creation and win-win, and also demonstrated China's confidence to create new opportunities for the world with its own development.

Through the CIIE, a platform of opening-up, China and the world share a market, co-create industrial prosperity and achieve a win-win (situation) for the future of an open world economy. With this, we have full expectations for the economic outlook of China and the world.

Sharing, co-creation and win-win are also Siemens' commitment. Partnering with China for 150 years, Siemens is a bridge connecting China and the world. We always believe that openness brings progress and cooperation leads to win-win.

Mike Hwang, president of Amorepacific China













Ti Gong

We are much inspired by President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening ceremony of the 5th CIIE, and we earnestly anticipate a successful event this year.

The 5th CIIE further opens up huge market opportunities for the world by gathering advanced technologies and high-end goods and establishing a communication platform for technological innovation as well as business cooperation. It also accelerates the development of the industry and better satisfies the demand for consumption upgrades in China.

Amorepacific has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years. We have witnessed the development and growing influence of the expo and how China has brought strong vigor and vitality into the sustainable development of the world economy in these five years.

Belinda Wong, chairwoman and CEO of Starbucks China

Ti Gong

The CIIE highlights the Chinese government's firm commitment to high-quality opening-up, and to promoting the domestic and international dual circulation policy. China is an open and inclusive market, and the gathering of thousands of businesses demonstrates the strong connection between China and the global market. The dynamism and opportunities in China have greatly benefited Starbucks' development in the market.

We have full confidence in the future prospects of the Chinese market and economy. We remain laser-focused on our purpose-driven China growth agenda, and will continue to increase our investments while deepening our connection to China, and support the sustainable development of the industry through supply chain localization and digitalization.

Leon Wang, executive vice-president, international and China president at AstraZeneca

Ti Gong

Over the past five years, through the China International Import Expo, we have witnessed the Chinese government's continuous efforts in building an open economy and promoting broader global cooperation and exchanges. The CIIE has sent a positive signal to the world that China's high-quality development will bring new momentum and new opportunities for global development.

This year is also the fifth consecutive year that AstraZeneca is participating in the CIIE. Evolving from a "newcomer" to a "regular" at the event, we have benefited deeply from the spillover effect of the expo and its role in promoting global innovation and cooperation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought severe challenges to the world economies and societies. Now more than ever before, we need to work hand in hand, across sectors and borders. It is a global consensus, and also an opportunity for cooperation that the CIIE has brought us.

Chunyuan Gu, chairman of ABB China

Ti Gong

President Xi Jinping's remarks at the opening ceremony of the fifth CIIE today were very encouraging. ABB has taken part in the CIIE for five consecutive years since the first session in 2018.

The event has become an important platform for ABB to share our latest innovative technologies and accelerate collaboration. ABB benefits from the substantial influence of the CIIE and the growth opportunities of the Chinese market, supporting our ongoing commitment to invest and develop in China as the partner of choice for sustainable and high-quality development. We are looking forward to a fruitful CIIE this year and continuing a win-win success story in the future.

Leo Yuan, deputy general manager of KraussMaffei China

Ti Gong

President Xi Jinping's keynote speech once again showed China's strong commitment to further high-level opening-up. KraussMaffei, as an overseas company of Sinochem Group, is a witness to and a participant in building trade and industrial connections between China and the world. President Xi's speech has further deepened our confidence in China's market and reinforced our commitment to helping local partners seize the opportunities brought by global innovation and China's high-level development.

KraussMaffei has always strived to be at the forefront of the chemical equipment manufacturing industry and China is a major driver of the company's rapid growth. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our cooperation with local partners to strengthen Chinese manufacturing.

Andrew Wu, managing director of Dun & Bradstreet

Ti Gong

The CIIE is an excellent platform for enterprises to display, exchange and cooperate, and also is the best reflection of China's win-win strategy of opening-up. At the opening ceremony of the 5th CIIE, President Xi Jinping's speech emphasized the high-level opening-up and cooperation once again, which demonstrates China's unwavering commitment to sharing development opportunities with the world and instills strong confidence in foreign enterprises, including Dun & Bradstreet.

China has now become one of Dun & Bradstreet's most important markets in the world. We will keep taking root in the Chinese market and realizing the deep integration of global digital intelligence capabilities and local pioneering innovation. With more profound business insights for more efficient business decisions, Dun & Bradstreet is looking forward to integrating into the high-quality and sustainable development of the Chinese economy in a more organic way.

Jason Peng, Danaher China Group President

Ti Gong

In his opening speech at the CIIE, President Xi Jinping stressed that China will encourage all countries to share the opportunities of its big market and accelerate the building of a strong domestic market, which is a powerful message and has far-reaching implications. This demonstrates China's determination to continue and steadily open wider to the outside world and is of great historical significance to promoting the development of foreign enterprises in China.

We strongly believe that China's big market will gradually open up to become a great opportunity for global development. Under this opportunity, Danaher will give full play to its advantages in linking medical diagnostics and life sciences, firmly increase its investment in China, continue to consolidate the foundation and strength of local research and development, production, sales and innovation, and invest and build more local industrial chains to ensure the well-being of more people.

Victor Chan, Agilent Global Vice President, and general manager of Agilent China

Ti Gong

In his CIIE speech, President Xi Jinping reiterated China's resolve to continue opening up at a high standard and his determination to share development opportunities with the rest of the world, bringing us the energy and confidence to develop in China.



The high-level opening-up that China is advancing not only reflects the ongoing and continuous efforts of the Chinese government to meet people's growing needs for a better life, but also benefits all participants across the globe. It binds us to a brighter future, which is also in line with the global value – as expressed by President Xi – of seeing the world as 'a community with a shared future for mankind.'

Agilent is both a participant and beneficiary of the CIIE. This year marks our fourth appearance here, we hope to express our firm aspirations to all parties: we are willing to align ourselves with the long-term goal of Chinese-style modernization under the new era and new journey.

George Ye, general manager of Edwards Lifesciences China

Ti Gong

As a signature event among the many opening-up measures by the Chinese government, the China International Import Expo has, in the past five years, become an important platform for the world to share China's development opportunities. It also highlights the country's firm determination to share opportunities with the rest of the globe, strengthen cooperation and promote opening-up.

China has always been one of Edwards' most important global strategic markets, and we will further strengthen our determination and confidence to be "in China, for China." Participating in the CIIE for three consecutive years, Edwards will continue to deepen long-term commitment to the Chinese market, introduce innovative products, empower Chinese physicians, and carry out local cooperation via this international platform. We will continue to increase investment in China, benefit more Chinese patients and thrive with the local market.