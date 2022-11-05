﻿
Senior CPC official attends opening ceremony of 5th CIIE

Senior Communist Party of China official Li Qiang on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
Senior Communist Party of China official Li Qiang on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said the remarks made by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony highlighted the important role and fruitful outcomes of the CIIE, and underscored China's commitment to the fundamental national policy of opening up to the outside world.

Li said China's opening-up features interplay between domestic and international markets, adding that China will firmly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand, foster a robust domestic market and attract global resources to develop the country into a big market shared by the whole world.

On deepening reforms, Li said China will improve basic mechanisms of market economy, safeguard legitimate rights and interests of all types of enterprises in accordance with law and build a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment.

He also underlined the role of China's opening-up in promoting high-quality development and facilitating win-win cooperation across the world.

