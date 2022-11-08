Model of Shanghai LEGOLAND debuts on CIIE

Consisting of nearly 100,000 LEGO blocks, the model took 10 designers and 29 masters of model creation six months to finish.

The design model of Shanghai LEGOLAND, which is based on the future entertainment park in Shanghai's Jinshan District, debut on this year's China International Import Expo.

