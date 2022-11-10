﻿
Biz / Event

Global health-care brands adapt to local demands

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-11-10       0
The CIIE's latest product launches reflect multinationals' commitment to locally relevant consumer solutions and new research partnerships.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-11-10       0

Health-care firms have quickly adapted to local demands, relying on the legacy of their brands.

The CIIE's new product launches demonstrate multinationals' commitment to locally relevant consumer solutions and the newest research partnerships.

Haleon's Suzhou R&D center has been focusing on domestic customer demands since its demerger from GSK earlier this year.

The company's locally made Caltrate Kids Granules, Caltrate Milk Minerals Gummy and Caltrate Enjoyable products are on display at the CIIE.

Global health-care brands adapt to local demands
Ti Gong

Haleon's booth at the 5th CIIE

Customers view nutritional supplements as a form of "meal" or "snack," so the enhanced Caltrate milk minerals gummy was designed to be easy to absorb, delicious and portable, according to the company.

Gijs Sanders, head of strategy and planning at Haleon China, remarked that self-testing tools such as the "Caltrate x FITURE" mobility test and the "Rainbow Nutrition" self-test are also catching on to the trend of promoting the self-care management concept.

At the CIIE, products covering main areas such as wellness, oral health, pain relief, lung health and skin health were displayed.

Global health-care brands adapt to local demands
Ti Gong

With the global launch of the Little Elevit around the world, Elevit went from being a prenatal nutrition brand to a brand for both mothers and babies.

Bayer's Consumer Health division has released its first baby brand under the Elevit name. It is called Little Elevit, and it focuses on the nutritional health of babies.

Elevit went from being a prenatal nutrition brand to a brand for moms and babies when vitamin D soft capsules and calcium and zinc vitamin D soft capsules made especially for babies and toddlers were released.

The new recipe and ingredients are designed to be more suitable for the metabolic features of newborns and children, thus safeguarding the bone health of infants.

Redoxon introduced a new range of calcium supplements for adults and children based on its cooperation with Sirio Pharma Co, a local provider of health and wellness services, with whom it signed a deal during the last CIIE.

The improved taste of the Redoxon Calcium-Vitamin D-Vitamin C Gummy and Redoxon Calcium-Selsum-Vitamin D-Vitamin C chewable tablets targets bone density and metabolism.

Global health-care brands adapt to local demands
Dong Jun / SHINE

Redoxon has launched a new product line of calcium tablets for adults and children based on a local research partnership.

By mobilizing health and nutritional specialists at CIIE events, it is hoped that awareness for overall bone health would be raised.

Bayer has announced that it would extend its partnership with Sirio Pharma's Shanghai-based research centers in order to produce nutritional goods more in accordance with the Chinese diet.

A research team lead by Professor Ma Guansheng from the Department of Nutrition and Food Hygiene of the School of Public Health at Peking University established an academic working station as part of the "Innovation China" initiative.

Bayer's relationship with Jiangnan University will be expanded to include gut health immune boosting and allergy prevention.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Bayer
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     