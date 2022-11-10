Global health-care brands adapt to local demands

The CIIE's latest product launches reflect multinationals' commitment to locally relevant consumer solutions and new research partnerships.

Health-care firms have quickly adapted to local demands, relying on the legacy of their brands.



Haleon's Suzhou R&D center has been focusing on domestic customer demands since its demerger from GSK earlier this year.

The company's locally made Caltrate Kids Granules, Caltrate Milk Minerals Gummy and Caltrate Enjoyable products are on display at the CIIE.

Ti Gong

Customers view nutritional supplements as a form of "meal" or "snack," so the enhanced Caltrate milk minerals gummy was designed to be easy to absorb, delicious and portable, according to the company.



Gijs Sanders, head of strategy and planning at Haleon China, remarked that self-testing tools such as the "Caltrate x FITURE" mobility test and the "Rainbow Nutrition" self-test are also catching on to the trend of promoting the self-care management concept.

At the CIIE, products covering main areas such as wellness, oral health, pain relief, lung health and skin health were displayed.

Ti Gong

Bayer's Consumer Health division has released its first baby brand under the Elevit name. It is called Little Elevit, and it focuses on the nutritional health of babies.



Elevit went from being a prenatal nutrition brand to a brand for moms and babies when vitamin D soft capsules and calcium and zinc vitamin D soft capsules made especially for babies and toddlers were released.

The new recipe and ingredients are designed to be more suitable for the metabolic features of newborns and children, thus safeguarding the bone health of infants.

Redoxon introduced a new range of calcium supplements for adults and children based on its cooperation with Sirio Pharma Co, a local provider of health and wellness services, with whom it signed a deal during the last CIIE.

The improved taste of the Redoxon Calcium-Vitamin D-Vitamin C Gummy and Redoxon Calcium-Selsum-Vitamin D-Vitamin C chewable tablets targets bone density and metabolism.

Dong Jun / SHINE

By mobilizing health and nutritional specialists at CIIE events, it is hoped that awareness for overall bone health would be raised.



Bayer has announced that it would extend its partnership with Sirio Pharma's Shanghai-based research centers in order to produce nutritional goods more in accordance with the Chinese diet.

A research team lead by Professor Ma Guansheng from the Department of Nutrition and Food Hygiene of the School of Public Health at Peking University established an academic working station as part of the "Innovation China" initiative.

Bayer's relationship with Jiangnan University will be expanded to include gut health immune boosting and allergy prevention.