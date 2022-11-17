﻿
Biz / Event

ESG and sustainability take focus in China development goals

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
Discussions on the integration of sustainability and ESG were held among a varied segment of industries at a forum on Thursday, focused on development with sustainable goals.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0

With sustainable development and ESG becoming increasingly essential, scholars, business people, artists and press discussed sustainable business and art empowerment at a forum on Thursday.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) as a concept is becoming more well-known amid the trend towards sustainable and green development.

China's "dual carbon" goals – its pledge to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, is one example of its determination to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against climate change. It has called for all industries and communities to place more emphasis on sustainable development.

Zheng Yannong, adviser of the China International Public Relations Association and former secretary general of the Development Research Center of the State Council and Institute of World Development, said in a video speech at the forum: "In the face of a global crisis that has hit the economy hard and shaken international relations, a good company has the responsibility to play a leading role in ESG, and the society should treat such companies and organizations with the respect they deserve."

Bao Cunkuan, professor of the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at Fudan University, believes that ESG in businesses should and can resonate with the green transformation of the national development pattern.

In terms of evaluation, aside from the current systems such as the ISO 14000 family of standards, Bao suggests establishing a Chinese ESG paradigm based on the development community of "region-industry-supply chain," and the evaluation system with indicators for an enterprise's capacity and position in its sector, the gap between the company and the industry leaders, and its progress and improvement.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     