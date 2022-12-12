﻿
France and China promote low-carbon development at summit

France and China join hands in pledging low-carbon targets and development at the Second Franco-Chinese Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Summit, held in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

The Second Franco-Chinese Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Summit was held on Monday as Shanghai strengthens ties with international business communities.

It's also the latest move for the city to foster technology exchange and business cooperation in a wide range of industry sectors.

The event was jointly launched and hosted by the Shanghai Services Federation Low Carbon Economy Service Committee, the China Committee of the French Foreign Trade Advisors, and the Center for French and French-speaking Enterprises in Shanghai.

Director of the Shanghai Services Federation, Zheng Huiqiang, and the French ambassador to China Laurent Bili gave the opening remarks at the ceremony.

The Low Carbon Economy Service Committee has been practicing the concept of green and low-carbon emmissions, and hopes to respond to the challenges of climate change, Zheng said.

Ti Gong

"Through this summit we hope to deepen the exchange and cooperation between France and China on carbon neutrality, and provide an experience to explore low-carbon development in the two countries," he noted.

The relevant parties have also been pushing forward exchange in trade, technology and culture, based on the "Action Plan for Franco-Chinese Relations" signed in 2019.

The summit focused on the formulation and implementation of China's carbon peak and neutrality target, low/zero/negative carbon technologies, the best practices of enterprises, and the prospect of Sino-French and international cooperation.

Representatives from district government authorities in the Yangtze River Delta region also introduced their latest low-carbon initiatives and blueprint, and shared potential collaboration opportunities at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
