The 6th China International Import Expo in motion

The 6th CIIE released its first batch of confirmed exhibitors on Friday with 206 companies already set to take part. Over 500 foreign enterprises are expected to participate.

The exhibition will be held from November 5 to 10 in 2023.

So far, the expo has seen over 500 foreign enterprises signing agreements to participate as exhibitors, covering a total exhibiting area of more than 200,000 square meters, according to the CIIE bureau.

After being held online in the previous two sessions, this year's national exhibition, as a major part of the CIIE, will be held fully offline and will open to the public on a limited basis, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, revealed.

As in the previous years, six major sections will be set up in the business exhibition, including food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health-care products, and trade in services.

