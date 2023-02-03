﻿
The 6th China International Import Expo in motion

﻿ Huang Yixuan
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-02-03
The 6th CIIE released its first batch of confirmed exhibitors on Friday with 206 companies already set to take part. Over 500 foreign enterprises are expected to participate.
The sixth China International Import Expo on Friday released a list of 206 companies as the first batch of exhibitors.

The exhibition will be held from November 5 to 10 in 2023.

So far, the expo has seen over 500 foreign enterprises signing agreements to participate as exhibitors, covering a total exhibiting area of more than 200,000 square meters, according to the CIIE bureau.

After being held online in the previous two sessions, this year's national exhibition, as a major part of the CIIE, will be held fully offline and will open to the public on a limited basis, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, revealed.

As in the previous years, six major sections will be set up in the business exhibition, including food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health-care products, and trade in services.

The first batch of 206 exhibitors at the sixth CIIE

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China International Import Expo
CIIE
