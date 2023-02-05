﻿
Biz / Event

Global companies tap into China's market, eye upcoming consumer expo

Xinhua
  13:27 UTC+8, 2023-02-05       0
As China's economy rebounds following its optimized COVID-19 response, global companies are eyeing the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE).
Xinhua
  13:27 UTC+8, 2023-02-05       0
Global companies tap into China's market, eye upcoming consumer expo
Xinhua

A visitor tries out a VR game at the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province, on July 28, 2022.

As China's economy rebounds following its optimized COVID-19 response, global companies are eyeing the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) as a platform to gallop into the market.

This year's CICPE is scheduled to be held from April 10 to 15 in Haikou, the capital city of south China's tropical island province of Hainan.

Preparations including exhibitor recruitment, sponsor recruitment, and tender arrangements for the expo have already concluded, pooling more high-end consumer brands from home and abroad, said Ji Guohui with Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development at a Thursday press briefing.

The total area of this year's expo will reach 100,000 square meters, with the international exhibition area covering 80,000 square meters.

"A slew of global purchasing agents are expecting to explore their markets in China and seek new orders via the event," said Ji, adding that they will lead delegations to carry out face-to-face promotion.

Data shows over 80 percent of exhibitors who participated in the first two events expressed interest in the upcoming expo.

Spain, Italy, and Poland will participate in the expo for the first time. Exhibitors from France, Germany, the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and RCEP member countries have also registered.

Volkswagen Group will display its premium brands Bently, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Ducati at the exhibition, said Ye Jun, senior director of Volkswagen Group China Government Affairs. The company was the first global car company that entered and deepened its presence in the Chinese market, Ye added.

"We have a strong product lineup in China, such as Audi and Porsche, and we hope to continue expanding our product lineup, taking advantage of new technologies and developing new products," said Oliver Blume, chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, the expo will also host a legion of events to promote the master plan of building Hainan into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

The master plan also lays out a blueprint for the island province to build itself into an international tourism and consumption center.

"Tapestry has continued to further cooperation in Hainan by attending the consumer expo and opening new stores, and with the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, both the vigorous momentum and its improving business environment have propelled us to do so," said Charlie Hou, senior director of travel retail of Tapestry (Hainan) Group Co Ltd.

This year's consumer expo will serve as a platform to optimize consumer supply, smooth consumer channels, boost consumer confidence, and shore up the dual-cycle development architecture with the domestic cycle as the mainstay and with domestic and international development reinforcing each other, said Ji.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Lamborghini
Tapestry
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     