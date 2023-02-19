Financiers saluted for role in city's growth

Twenty-one financiers in Shanghai have been recognized for their contribution to the growth of the city's financial market in 2022.

Zhang Shouchuan with the Bank of China, Tu Hong with the Bank of Communications, and Dong Guoqun with the Shanghai Stock Exchange were among the award winners.

Financiers working in foreign banks, including Lu Jing with Standard Chartered, Bruno Weill with BNP Paribas, and Hua Ying with DBS, were also recognized.

The ceremony was organized by Xinhua news agency under the guidance of the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau, the Shanghai Head Office of the People's Bank of China, the Shanghai Bureau of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, Shanghai's financial market remained robust, with total financial transaction value up 16.8 percent to 2.932 quadrillion yuan (US$427 trillion) in 2022.