﻿
Biz / Event

Financiers saluted for role in city's growth

SHINE
  13:06 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0
Twenty-one financiers in Shanghai have been recognized for their contribution to the growth of the city's financial market in 2022.
SHINE
  13:06 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0
Financiers saluted for role in city's growth

The 2022 Shanghai Financiers Awards.

Twenty-one financiers in Shanghai have been recognized for their contribution to the growth of the city's financial market in 2022.

Zhang Shouchuan with the Bank of China, Tu Hong with the Bank of Communications, and Dong Guoqun with the Shanghai Stock Exchange were among the award winners.

Financiers working in foreign banks, including Lu Jing with Standard Chartered, Bruno Weill with BNP Paribas, and Hua Ying with DBS, were also recognized.

The ceremony was organized by Xinhua news agency under the guidance of the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau, the Shanghai Head Office of the People's Bank of China, the Shanghai Bureau of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, Shanghai's financial market remained robust, with total financial transaction value up 16.8 percent to 2.932 quadrillion yuan (US$427 trillion) in 2022.

Financiers saluted for role in city's growth
Xinhua

The winners.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
BNP Paribas
Standard Chartered
Bank of Communications
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Bank of China
DBS
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     