﻿
Biz / Event

New platform launched to help EU firms in Changning

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  23:07 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
A new exchange and cooperation platform for China-EU enterprises was inaugurated in the Greater Hongqiao area of Shanghai on Wednesday.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  23:07 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
New platform launched to help EU firms in Changning

Inauguration of Exchange and cooperation platform for China-EU enterprises in Greater Hongqiao area launched on Wednesday.

A new exchange and cooperation platform for China-EU enterprises was inaugurated in the Greater Hongqiao area of Shanghai on Wednesday.

The platform offers online services and guidance for multinational enterprises, and was initiated by the Changning District Commission of Commerce, the Information Office of Changning, the Foreign Affairs Office of Changning, and Shanghai Daily.

The platform aims to create a quality business environment and investment climate to attract European companies to invest in Changning.

The platform offers services at all stages of the business life cycle for European enterprises in China.

It aims to promote the growth of European Union companies in Changning, enhance exchanges and interactions between Chinese and EU firms, and help them to explore more investment opportunities.

New platform launched to help EU firms in Changning

Seven European companies signed with the the new platform.

Located on Loushanguan Road, the Greater Hongqiao Area Business Service Center offers new companies guidance on registration, customs, and the latest government policies.

Legal consultancy and financial services are also available.

Changning is an important window in the reform and opening-up of Shanghai. There are currently more than 6,800 foreign companies registered in Changning, with 80 headquarters of multinational enterprises.

"China's optimization and adjustment of COVID-19 prevention and control measures has made international trade more convenient," Zhang Yiyi, Deputy Director of the Changning District Commission of Commerce. "There will be more foreign companies coming or expanding their business. We found that many small- and medium-sized enterprises, such as some European local cosmetics brands, plan to enter the Chinese market, but they need information, else they would not be able to do good business in China at first."

New platform launched to help EU firms in Changning

Companies won the Award for the Green Transformation and Development.

New platform launched to help EU firms in Changning

Companies honored with the Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

New platform launched to help EU firms in Changning

Companies awarded the Excellence Award for Corporate Governance

At the launch event, seven European companies signed up with the platform. Keyi, a French consultant, said it looks forward to simplifying administrative procedures, connecting with local institutions, and getting more preferential policy information with help from the platform.

The launch event also honored a group of leading multinational and local firms with the 2022 "Environment, Social and Governance" Pioneer Awards for their contributions to accelerating the green transformation of society. The awards were organized by Shanghai Daily and given under the guidance of the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai United Media Group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Changning
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     