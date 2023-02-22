New platform launched to help EU firms in Changning

A new exchange and cooperation platform for China-EU enterprises was inaugurated in the Greater Hongqiao area of Shanghai on Wednesday.

The platform offers online services and guidance for multinational enterprises, and was initiated by the Changning District Commission of Commerce, the Information Office of Changning, the Foreign Affairs Office of Changning, and Shanghai Daily.

The platform aims to create a quality business environment and investment climate to attract European companies to invest in Changning.

The platform offers services at all stages of the business life cycle for European enterprises in China.

It aims to promote the growth of European Union companies in Changning, enhance exchanges and interactions between Chinese and EU firms, and help them to explore more investment opportunities.

Located on Loushanguan Road, the Greater Hongqiao Area Business Service Center offers new companies guidance on registration, customs, and the latest government policies.

Legal consultancy and financial services are also available.

Changning is an important window in the reform and opening-up of Shanghai. There are currently more than 6,800 foreign companies registered in Changning, with 80 headquarters of multinational enterprises.

"China's optimization and adjustment of COVID-19 prevention and control measures has made international trade more convenient," Zhang Yiyi, Deputy Director of the Changning District Commission of Commerce. "There will be more foreign companies coming or expanding their business. We found that many small- and medium-sized enterprises, such as some European local cosmetics brands, plan to enter the Chinese market, but they need information, else they would not be able to do good business in China at first."

At the launch event, seven European companies signed up with the platform. Keyi, a French consultant, said it looks forward to simplifying administrative procedures, connecting with local institutions, and getting more preferential policy information with help from the platform.

The launch event also honored a group of leading multinational and local firms with the 2022 "Environment, Social and Governance" Pioneer Awards for their contributions to accelerating the green transformation of society. The awards were organized by Shanghai Daily and given under the guidance of the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai United Media Group.