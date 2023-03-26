Super Brand Mall leads way with green certificate

Earth Hour is more than one hour for some businesses that have made carbon neutralization part of their business.

Organized by environmental watchdog World Wildlife Fund, Earth Hour called for people to turn off their lights at 8:30pm on the last Saturday of each March to highlight energy use and the need for conservation.

Super Brand Mall, an iconic retailer located in Lujiazui of the Pudong New Area, not only turned off the lights for one hour on Saturday night, but also updated its parking lot to a greener standard.

It received Shanghai's first "carbon-neutral certificate" for a parking lot, given by Shanghai Environment and Energy Change.

Also on Saturday, a special night market was hosted in the parking lot to sell green lifestyles as well as environment-friendly products.

While the lights-off event is a symbolic gesture, Super Brand Mall makes it sustainable by calling on its tenants to reduce the use of disposable products, conduct fine garbage sorting, fight against waste of food and avoid excessive packaging in a concerted pact signed on Saturday.