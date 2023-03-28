CIIE venue hosts two exhibitions as trade shows back with a bang

Trade shows are booming as people finally get to meet in person to conduct business, with the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) now holding two big exhibitions.

Ti Gong

The iconic National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) is once again bustling with visitors and trading companies amid a strong rebound in business sentiment.



The 2023 Spring Edition of the China International Trade Fair for Apparel Fabrics and Accessories kicked off on Tuesday at the suburban Qingpu District venue, which also hosts the annual China International Import Expo.

Co-organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the three-day fair at the NECC, covering 160,000 square meters, has brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors and is expected to draw some 80,000 professional visitors.



The number of exhibitors has increased 15 percent from that in 2021, with participants coming from 22 countries and regions.

Ti Gong

Wolfgang Marzin, president & CEO of Messe Frankfurt Group, said that trade shows in China have been boosting the economy tremendously and he sees a very bright future in terms of business and attendance for trade fairs in the coming year.

"Seeing people making preliminary business exchanges in person makes me feel very positive about the business prospects and the upcoming industry fairs in the country," he suggested, adding that China is the largest market outside of Germany for the trade fair and event organizer.

Wendy Wen, managing director of Messe Frankfurt (Hong Kong) Ltd, said the fair is focusing on ecological and sustainable materials with a special exhibition zone set up for eco-friendly processing technologies and fabrics.



The concurrent Yarn Expo Spring 2023, covering 27,000 square meters in Hall 8.2, was also fully booked by nearly 450 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions.