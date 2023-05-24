Rio Tinto signs long-term agreement for CIIE

Rio Tinto Group visited the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) on Monday.

Rio Tinto Group visited the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) on Monday and signed a long-term memorandum of understanding for 2024-2028 to participate in the China International Import Expo at the CIIE Culture Exhibition Center.

Since 2018, Rio Tinto has actively taken part in the CIIE, reaching cooperation intentions with many Chinese buyers.

At the 5th CIIE, Rio Tinto first appeared as an exhibitor in the enterprise commercial exhibition, showcasing over 10 high-quality metal minerals and green innovative applications, fully demonstrating its low-carbon transformation company strategy and product services.

During the exhibition, Rio Tinto reached cooperation agreements with the Aluminum Corporation of China and China Mineral Resources Group.

As the first Fortune 500 company to sign a five-year contract with the CIIE, Rio Tinto aims to co-develop with the CIIE for the long term and fully utilize the CIIE platform to explore development opportunities and deepen its roots in the Chinese market.

As a global mining leader, Rio Tinto's production and operation activities cover 35 countries and regions worldwide, integrating mineral resource exploration, mining, and processing.