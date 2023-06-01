﻿
Biz / Event

CIIE kicks off registration for professional visitors

The 6th China International Import Expo to be held this November in Shanghai is now officially accepting registrations for professional visitors, or buyers.
The 6th China International Import Expo to be held this November in Shanghai is now officially accepting registrations for professional visitors, or buyers.

Interested professionals can sign up by visiting the official website at www.ciie.org and clicking on the "Buyer Registration" page (https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/visitor/pre-book?locale=en), or downloading the CIIE app or accessing the CIIE WeChat mini program and clicking on the "Buyers Registration" tab.

Professional visitors who have participated in previous sessions of CIIE can also register by clicking on the "One-click Registration" link provided in their email.

After completing the registration, professional visitors can:

  • Get the latest information on exhibitors and their exhibits, as well as detailed exhibition information.
  • Schedule meetings with exhibitors, plan their exhibition routes and arrange their schedules in advance.
  • Submit purchasing requirements online and receive precise matching of the latest and best products.
  • Be invited to participate in the pre-expo matchmaking meetings and the trade and investment matchmaking meetings during the expo.
  • Be invited to participate in various on-site professional supporting activities and new product launches.
  • Join the professional exhibition tours in various industries during the expo and enjoy guided tours by professional guides.
  • Participate in various CIIE exclusive activities for professional visitors and enjoy point rewards.

For any questions during the registration process, they can call the official service hotline at +86-21-968888 for assistance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
