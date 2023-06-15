Intelligent technology fair kicks off in Shanghai

The 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair kicked off on Thursday, with nearly a thousand companies showcasing their latest technologies and advanced products.

As a national-level professional fair specially for international technology trade, it covers a total exhibition area of 35,000 square meters at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

The three-day fair features five major exhibition areas, namely the Theme Pavilion and four sections for energy and low-carbon technology, digital technology, biomedicine, and innovation ecology and service.

The Theme Pavilion showcases the cutting-edge technology and innovation achievements of the guest city (Macau) and province (Shanxi) of honor, as well as gathers the technological innovation cooperation achievements of various areas and countries along the Belt and Road.

The Energy and Low-Carbon Technology exhibition area focuses on achieving peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, and is showcasing zero-carbon new technologies in the fields of coal-to-electricity transformation, nuclear power and hydrogen energy.

The Digital Technology section presents the latest applications of digital technology in fields such as commercial cryptography, intelligent robots and digital manufacturing.

The Biomedical exhibition area displays cross-application of technologies in the fields of biomedicine, medical devices and new materials.

And the section for Innovation Ecology and Service creates a supporting service system covering the entire chain of technology trade, technology transfer, entrepreneurial incubation, technology investment and financing, listing preparation, legal consultation, talent introduction, and other services.

A Technology Trade Summit, which consists of a main forum, three themed activities and nearly 30 supporting events, will also be held during the fair.

The fair is expected to serve as a platform to display global innovation achievements and solutions, deepen international exchanges and cooperation in technology trade, expand imports of advanced technologies while encouraging exports of mature industrial technologies, and share the achievements of technological development.

It aims to enhance innovation capabilities through open cooperation, to better serve the construction of a new development paradigm and the building of an innovative country.

The 9th CSITF is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Intellectual Property Office, and the Shanghai Municipal Government.