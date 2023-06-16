China's top digital technology companies showcase new innovations at the 9th China International Technology Fair

China's top digital tech companies are outlining their newest tech innovations, alongside new research and development, pushing the industry to new levels.

China's top digital technology companies showcased their latest innovations at the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, providing a glimpse into the country's progress in digital manufacturing.

The event features a range of digital technologies and new products independently developed by a large number of high-tech enterprises, innovative enterprises specialized in niche sectors, as well as unicorn companies.

Shanghai Electric, for instance, demonstrated its "smart energy," "intelligent manufacturing" and "digital integration" strategies. Among its standout products was a fourth-generation high-temperature gas-cooled nuclear reactor that is widely recognized as having the most advanced technology features in the world.

The enterprise also presented its Service Operation Vessels (SOV), which can greatly alleviate the pain points of current mainstream offshore transportation vessels in China and bring new hope to deep-sea operation and maintenance projects. It is currently building a 60-person SOV and a 100-person SOV, both of which are expected to be completed this year and become the first SOVs introduced to China's offshore wind power projects.

Instruments & Electronics (Shanghai) Associates (INESA), meanwhile, showcased the applications of digital technology in various fields such as high-end machinery and electronics, rail transportation, energy and chemical industries, water and environmental protection, infrastructure, and urban renewal, which demonstrate the achievements of the manufacturing industry's digital transformation and development.

Its laboratory's L-series electrochemical analyzers, which hold the top market share of the domestic electrochemical analysis field, received certification as both "Shanghai Brand" and "Shanghai Standard," making them the first such products in the city.

Huahong Group, as the first company in Chinese mainland to establish an 8-inch integrated circuit production line, also brought its latest technologies to the fair. As of the end of 2022, the group has applied for 17,916 intellectual property rights, including 16,257 invention patents, and has been granted 9,493 of them.

At this year's fair, the company put on display the advanced technologies and manufacturing platforms based on its 8-inch and 12-inch wafer production lines, such as the embedded memory technology, which can be applied in smart cities and industrial control, and the 2.28/22-nanometer advanced technology, applied in computing and high-voltage display driving.