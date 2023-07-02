﻿
Delta region and multinational companies backdrop to Fudan's Sci-Tech award

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-07-02
JOIN Sci-Tech Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition expands to the Yangtze River Delta region and is joined by multinational companies.
The Yangtze River Delta region provides a good environment for the growth of Chinese technological startups and one reason is that multinational companies are headquartered there to be close to the world's best technologies.

As a result, this year's JOIN Sci-Tech Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition, hosted by the School of Management at Fudan University, was expanded to the Delta region and joined by multinational companies as partners.

Ti Gong

Lu Xiongwen, dean of the School of Management at Fudan University, delivers an opening for the finals of the competition on Saturday.

"The YRD region is possibly the best place for technological startups in China," said Lu Xiongwen, dean of the school. "With multinational companies based here, companies are on par with the highest tech standards in the world."

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is one partner of the event, which concluded on Saturday after 156 projects from all around the Delta region competed in the past six months. Nine made the finals.

The winner was a company specializing in the precision diagnosis of tumors with proteomics technology. Its founder and chief executive officer Zheng Naizhong, who has a PhD degree from Peking University, said the firm has broken the monopoly of this technology by multinational companies. It has become the first listed Chinese company in this area.

The event's partnership with multinational companies indicates more attention has been paid to domestic technological innovation. This comes at a time that technologies are at the core of competitiveness in industries such as health care, integrated circuits and artificial intelligence, Lu said.

Ti Gong

The winner of the competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
