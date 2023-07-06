﻿
Biz / Event

MSD China joins project to improve caring for cancer patients

SHINE
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
MSD China announced its participation on Tuesday as a co-supporter to promote the Lavender Ring Project 2023 initiated by Shiseido China.
SHINE
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
MSD China joins project to improve caring for cancer patients

This year's Lavender Ring project kicked off in Shanghai on Tuesday.

MSD China is offering more support for cancer patients through its collaboration with beauty and personal care partners, and has called for attention to the mental care of patients to help them return to normal life.

At Tuesday’s kick-off event, MSD China announced its participation as a co-supporter to promote the Lavender Ring Project 2023 initiated by Shiseido China, adding the new initiative would encourage more cancer patients to face life with optimism, and continue to be active members of the community.

Shiseido Group launched the Lavender Ring Project in Japan in 2017 and introduced it to China in 2022. This year, it would be expanded in Shanghai, Guangzhou and other cities.

The psychological and social impact of cancer on patients is tremendous, and helping cancer patients return to their normal lives has become a growing concern in society.

MSD China joins project to improve caring for cancer patients

Senior Vice President of MSD and President of MSD China Anna Van Acker calls for more attention to mental care for cancer patients.

Anna Van Acker, senior vice president of MSD and president of MSD China, said: “Health is the foundation of all human beings, it is the core of life. For more than 130 years, MSD has brought health and hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines.

“The purpose of the Lavender Ring project is in line with our vision and mission to save and improve lives by putting patients first, and we look forward to the landing of the project with our collaborated strengths to help cancer patients improve life quality, to bring hope, smiles and power back to their lives,” she added.

“We also hope to generate greater awareness for a society where people know about the disease, care for patients and their families, and live fulfilling lives with smiles.”

"From years of experience in treating oncology patients, we urge the public to pay more attention to patients' needs," said Professor Guo Ye, deputy director of Medical Oncology at the Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University.

"Cancer patients may suffer irreversible changes in appearance and body functions during treatment, especially those with head and neck cancers. In the process of clinical research and treatment, more attention should be paid to patients' emotional needs, and humanistic care is required to improve their quality of life."

MSD China joins project to improve caring for cancer patients

Volunteers apply makeup to a cancer patient in Shanghai as the project is in its second year in China.

Shiseido China Chief Executive Officer Toshinobu Umetsu said he hoped more organizations would join the project in the future and work together to support cancer patients.

“We always believe that beauty is not the goal, a better life is," he said.

World Head and Neck Cancer Day is celebrated on July 27 each year, and as many patients with head and neck cancer suffer facial and cosmetic damage, including hoarseness of voice and swallowing disorders due to medical treatment, medical experts said they are a group that requires urgent social attention and care.

During the event, doctor Xue Liqiong from the Medical Oncology Department of Shanghai East Hospital explained the prevention and treatment of head and neck cancer as well as the necessary humanistic care.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shiseido
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     