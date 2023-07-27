﻿
Firms already signing up for 2024 as 6th CIIE 100-day countdown starts

The 7th China International Import Expo in 2024 has already seen enterprises signing up as exhibitors, with 40 companies from 19 countries and regions securing their positions.
The 7th China International Import Expo, to be held next year, has already seen enterprises signing up as exhibitors.

According to the China International Import Expo Bureau, nearly 200 companies have signed up to participate in the expo for six consecutive years. With 100 days to go until the opening of the 6th CIIE, the "circle of friends" for the 7th edition of the expo is also expanding.

At a countdown ceremony for the 6th CIIE and the signing ceremony for the 7th CIIE on Wednesday, 40 companies from 19 countries and regions secured their positions for next year's expo, with a combined exhibition area exceeding 20,000 square meters.

They include Rinnai Corp, Beiersdorf, Heraeus, Danfoss, Dole, TheLand, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, WINZA, Mezolen, KPMG, PwC, Kao, and Boston Scientific. These were after the first batch of 25 enterprises signed up in June.

HSBC, for example, has signed up for the 7th expo and is committed to participating in the CIIE for the long term.

"HSBC has been a loyal supporter of the CIIE since the first expo in 2018," said Li Huiqian, executive vice president of HSBC China, "We have actively participated as one of the first financial institution exhibitors, and have continued to exhibit at the CIIE every year without interruption."

The CIIE has provided HSBC with a comprehensive platform to showcase its brand image as a global leading financial institution, Li observed.

"Through our participation, we have not only gained many potential partners and business opportunities but also further enhanced our corporate visibility. HSBC will continue to leverage the CIIE as the best platform to showcase the innovative financial solutions and enhance convenience for our clients."

Over the past six years, HSBC has transformed from an exhibitor to an investor, demonstrating its confidence in the long-term growth potential of the Chinese economy and the opportunities it presents for overseas companies and investors, according to Li, who said that HSBC continues to invest and develop in China.

Beiersdorf, a world-leading skincare company in existence for more than 140 years, also signed up to participate in the 7th CIIE.

Xue Wei, managing director of Beiersdorf Northeast Asia, revealed that their signature line, Chantecaille, which features herbal fragrances, will make its debut at the expo next year.

"We have seen significant spillover effects from the CIIE, as products exhibited at the expo in previous years have received significant attention," she noted.

"The CIIE has become an important platform for showcasing high-level openness and high-quality development in recent years. Beiersdorf will take advantage of the platform provided by the 7th CIIE to bring new products and technologies to China and deepen our cooperation with local enterprises."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
